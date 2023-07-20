Sligro Food Group N.V. specializes in food distribution. Net sales (excluding sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - delivery of food products (66%): to restaurants, caterers, companies, stores, hospitals, retirement homes, schools, etc.; - wholesale distribution (34%): activity ensured through 63 cash & carry stores located in the the Netherlands (51) and Belgium (12). In addition, the group is developing a non-food products distribution business for catering professionals (kitchen equipment and utensils, culinary accessories, household products, cookbooks, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (90.1%) and Belgium (9.9%).