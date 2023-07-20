Sligro Food Group N.V.
Sligro Food Group N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date20 jul 2023 - 07:14
Statutory nameSligro Food Group N.V.
TitleHalfjaarcijfers 2023
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202307200000000006_Sligro_HV_Persbericht-2023-NL Final.pdf(opens in a new window)
202307200000000006_Sligro_HV_Persbericht-2023-UK Final.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 20 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 07:03:27 UTC.