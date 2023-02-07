Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Sligro Food Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:02 2023-02-07 am EST
16.12 EUR   -0.37%
03:29pSligro Food N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
03:29pSligro Food N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08:39aSligro Food N : Open here the Convocation for the AGM on 22 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sligro Food N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/07/2023 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sligro Food Group N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Sligro Food Group N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date07 feb 2023
Issuing institutionSligro Food Group N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500ylb8oa6wk5ch48-2022-12-31-nl-a2204-02185.zip

Date last update: 07 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
03:29pSligro Food N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
03:29pSligro Food N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08:39aSligro Food N : Open here the Convocation for the AGM on 22 March 2023
PU
08:39aSligro Food N : Open here the Voting proxy and instructions for the AGM on 22 March 2023
PU
08:39aSligro Food N : Open here the Agenda for the AGM on 22 March 2023
PU
06:59aSligro Food N : Publication annual report 2022
PU
02/02Sligro Food N : Jaarcijfers 2022
PU
02/02Sligro Food N : Presentation 2022 annual figures
PU
02/02Sligro Food Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
01/04Sligro Food N : Omzet in 2022  2.483 miljoen
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 510 M 2 684 M 2 684 M
Net income 2022 46,5 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2022 317 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 712 M 762 M 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 975
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,18 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koen M. Slippens Chief Executive Officer
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Chief Information Officer
Gerry J. C. M. van der Veeken Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-0.37%767
BID CORPORATION LIMITED17.46%7 325
METCASH LIMITED4.27%2 759
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.16.11%1 479
MARR S.P.A.6.49%866
SPC SAMLIP CO., LTD.0.28%464