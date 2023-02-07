Sligro Food N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Sligro Food Group N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Sligro Food Group N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date07 feb 2023
Issuing institutionSligro Food Group N.V.
Reporting year2022
Date last update: 07 February 2023
Disclaimer
Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:28:07 UTC.