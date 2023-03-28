Sligro Food N : Open here the voting results of the AGM on 22 March 2023

VOTING RESULTS
at the Annual General Meeting of Sligro Food Group N.V. on 22 March 2023
|
Total number of shares in issue:
|
44.255.015
|
Number of repurchased own ordinary shares:
|
68.700
|
Maximum number of votes:
|
44.186.315
|
Present or represented:
|
36.071.099
|
(81,6 %)
|
Agenda items requiring resolutions:
|
4 a. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
33.723.303
|
votes against
|
:
|
2.338.637
|
abstentions
|
:
|
9.159
|
4 c. Adoption of the 2022 financial statements
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
36.060.915
|
votes against
|
:
|
1.025
|
abstentions
|
:
|
9.159
|
4 e. Profit distribution for 2022
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
36.060.695
|
votes against
|
:
|
1.445
|
abstentions
|
:
|
8.959
|
4 f. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the
|
Executive Board in respect of their management
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
36.060.915
|
votes against
|
:
|
1.025
|
abstentions
|
:
|
9.159
|
4 g. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the
|
Supervisory Board in respect of their supervision:
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
35.944.983
|
votes against
|
:
|
116.473
|
abstentions
|
:
|
9.643
|
5. Proposal for the amendment of the Remuneration Policy
|
number of shares for which valid votes were cast
|
:
|
36.071.099
|
votes for
|
:
|
32.972.482
|
votes against
|
:
|
3.087.808
|
abstentions
|
:
|
10.809
|
Pagina 1 van 2
-
6. Proposal to appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for
: 36.071.099 : 36.060.395
votes against : 1.545
abstentions : 9.159
-
7. Authorisation of the Executive Board to repurchase shares
number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for
: 36.071.099 : 36.057.279
votes against : 1.445
abstentions : 12.375
8 a. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to issue sharesnumber of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for votes against abstentions
-
: 36.071.099
-
: 34.693.969
-
: 1.367.769
:
9.361
8 b. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights in a share issue number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for
: 36.071.099 : 36.055.430
votes against : 6.706
abstentions : 8.963
Pagina 2 van 2
Disclaimer
Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:28:00 UTC.