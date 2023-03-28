Advanced search
    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:45:21 2023-03-28 am EDT
15.28 EUR   -0.39%
Sligro Food N : Open here the voting results of the AGM on 22 March 2023

03/28/2023 | 09:29am EDT
VOTING RESULTS

at the Annual General Meeting of Sligro Food Group N.V. on 22 March 2023

Total number of shares in issue:

44.255.015

Number of repurchased own ordinary shares:

68.700

Maximum number of votes:

44.186.315

Present or represented:

36.071.099

(81,6 %)

Agenda items requiring resolutions:

4 a. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

33.723.303

votes against

:

2.338.637

abstentions

:

9.159

4 c. Adoption of the 2022 financial statements

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

36.060.915

votes against

:

1.025

abstentions

:

9.159

4 e. Profit distribution for 2022

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

36.060.695

votes against

:

1.445

abstentions

:

8.959

4 f. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the

Executive Board in respect of their management

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

36.060.915

votes against

:

1.025

abstentions

:

9.159

4 g. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the

Supervisory Board in respect of their supervision:

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

35.944.983

votes against

:

116.473

abstentions

:

9.643

5. Proposal for the amendment of the Remuneration Policy

number of shares for which valid votes were cast

:

36.071.099

votes for

:

32.972.482

votes against

:

3.087.808

abstentions

:

10.809

Pagina 1 van 2

  • 6. Proposal to appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for

    : 36.071.099 : 36.060.395

    votes against : 1.545

    abstentions : 9.159

  • 7. Authorisation of the Executive Board to repurchase shares

number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for

: 36.071.099 : 36.057.279

votes against : 1.445

abstentions : 12.375

8 a. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to issue sharesnumber of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for votes against abstentions

  • : 36.071.099

  • : 34.693.969

  • : 1.367.769

:

9.361

8 b. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights in a share issue number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for

: 36.071.099 : 36.055.430

votes against : 6.706

abstentions : 8.963

Pagina 2 van 2

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
