Sligro Food N : Open here the voting results of the AGM on 22 March 2023

VOTING RESULTS

at the Annual General Meeting of Sligro Food Group N.V. on 22 March 2023

Total number of shares in issue: 44.255.015 Number of repurchased own ordinary shares: 68.700 Maximum number of votes: 44.186.315 Present or represented: 36.071.099 (81,6 %) Agenda items requiring resolutions: 4 a. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report

number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 33.723.303 votes against : 2.338.637 abstentions : 9.159 4 c. Adoption of the 2022 financial statements number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 36.060.915 votes against : 1.025 abstentions : 9.159 4 e. Profit distribution for 2022 number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 36.060.695 votes against : 1.445 abstentions : 8.959 4 f. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the Executive Board in respect of their management number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 36.060.915 votes against : 1.025 abstentions : 9.159 4 g. Grant of full discharge from liability to the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their supervision: number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 35.944.983 votes against : 116.473 abstentions : 9.643 5. Proposal for the amendment of the Remuneration Policy number of shares for which valid votes were cast : 36.071.099 votes for : 32.972.482 votes against : 3.087.808 abstentions : 10.809 Pagina 1 van 2

6. Proposal to appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for : 36.071.099 : 36.060.395 votes against : 1.545 abstentions : 9.159

7. Authorisation of the Executive Board to repurchase shares

number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for

: 36.071.099 : 36.057.279

votes against : 1.445

abstentions : 12.375

8 a. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to issue sharesnumber of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for votes against abstentions

: 36.071.099

: 34.693.969

: 1.367.769

:

9.361

8 b. Extension of the term of the Executive Board's authority to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights in a share issue number of shares for which valid votes were cast votes for

: 36.071.099 : 36.055.430

votes against : 6.706

abstentions : 8.963

Pagina 2 van 2