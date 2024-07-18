2024 half-year figures

18 July 2024

Agenda

2024 half-year figures

Developments

Outlook

Abridged statement of profit or loss 1

Revenue

Organic sales drop of 0.7%: - Netherlands: +0.5%

- Belgium: -6.9%

Tobacco revenue up 25% to €130 million

(9.4% of revenue)

Regular volumes under pressure due to market conditions in the Netherlands and Belgium, and due to transitions in Belgium

Inflation approx. 2%

Gross profit1

Gross profit margin is 26.3% (down 0.2%)

Gross profit margin adversely impacted by increased tobacco sales; corrected for tobacco products' share of revenue, margin would have been 26.7% (up 0.2%)

Steady gross profit margin overall in the Netherlands:

Mix (cash-and-carry vs delivery service) and tobacco's

increased share of revenue had a dampening effect; growth mainly in national accounts, not so much at regional delivery service and cash-and-carry outlets

Offset by better operational grip, procurement terms and promo effectiveness

Gross profit margin grew in Belgium:

Customer mix improved and better procurement terms

Other operating income1

2024: no material non-recurring results

2023: €1 million book profit on sale of vacant property.

Operating costs1

Cost inflation averaged 5.5%

Ratio of operating costs to revenue down 0.3% to 22.4% Shift from logistics costs (- €12m) to employee expenses

(+ €10m) and depreciation (+ €2m) because of SFG Transport

Cost inflation more than offset by targeted transport-related interventions

Premises costs up on the back of a sharp rise in energy prices; in 2023, prices were still fixed at a relatively low level

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1

Depreciation and amortisation charges down €2 million

Higher depreciation of other fixed operating assets following the acquisition of transport assets from Simon Loos and the addition of electric trucks to the fleet

Higher depreciation on right-of-use assets as a result of lease contract indexations

Lower amortisation charges on software in 2024 following impairment in 2023 and lower amortisation charges on software licences

Financial income and expenses and income tax 1

Interest expenses up €2 million due to:

- increased average debt position - rising variable interest rates.

Abridged statement of cash flows1

Lower cash flow from operations due to increase in working capital mainly by timing payments around the balance sheet date

Lower cash flow from investing activities

- Investments in the first half of 2024 relate to the Ghent cash-and-carry site, SFGT's (electric) vehicles, and IT and data infrastructure and software development

- Acquisition of the Sligro part of Simon Loos' transport operations costs €9 million

- Sale and leaseback of a section of Simon Loos' vehicles (€5m), De Kweker buildings (€4m) and Sligro-M's Liege building (€4m)

Financing1

Net interest-bearing debts/EBITDA = 1.96.

- As at the end of June, we were comfortably within our lending covenants

€8m drawdown on new ING facility of SFGT for long term lease of trucks

Final repayment of €40 million on USPP loan due in 2025.

