Abridged statement of profit or loss 1
Revenue
▪ Organic sales drop of 0.7%: - Netherlands: +0.5%
- Belgium: -6.9%
▪ Tobacco revenue up 25% to €130 million
(9.4% of revenue)
▪ Regular volumes under pressure due to market conditions in the Netherlands and Belgium, and due to transitions in Belgium
▪ Inflation approx. 2%
3
Gross profit1
▪ Gross profit margin is 26.3% (down 0.2%)
▪ Gross profit margin adversely impacted by increased tobacco sales; corrected for tobacco products' share of revenue, margin would have been 26.7% (up 0.2%)
Steady gross profit margin overall in the Netherlands:
▪ Mix (cash-and-carry vs delivery service) and tobacco's
increased share of revenue had a dampening effect; growth mainly in national accounts, not so much at regional delivery service and cash-and-carry outlets
▪ Offset by better operational grip, procurement terms and promo effectiveness
Gross profit margin grew in Belgium:
▪ Customer mix improved and better procurement terms
4
Other operating income1
▪ 2024: no material non-recurring results
▪ 2023: €1 million book profit on sale of vacant property.
5
Operating costs1
▪ Cost inflation averaged 5.5%
▪ Ratio of operating costs to revenue down 0.3% to 22.4% ▪ Shift from logistics costs (- €12m) to employee expenses
(+ €10m) and depreciation (+ €2m) because of SFG Transport
▪ Cost inflation more than offset by targeted transport-related interventions
▪ Premises costs up on the back of a sharp rise in energy prices; in 2023, prices were still fixed at a relatively low level
6
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1
▪ Depreciation and amortisation charges down €2 million
▪ Higher depreciation of other fixed operating assets following the acquisition of transport assets from Simon Loos and the addition of electric trucks to the fleet
▪ Higher depreciation on right-of-use assets as a result of lease contract indexations
▪ Lower amortisation charges on software in 2024 following impairment in 2023 and lower amortisation charges on software licences
7
Financial income and expenses and income tax 1
▪ Interest expenses up €2 million due to:
- increased average debt position - rising variable interest rates.
8
Abridged statement of cash flows1
▪ Lower cash flow from operations due to increase in working capital mainly by timing payments around the balance sheet date
▪ Lower cash flow from investing activities
- Investments in the first half of 2024 relate to the Ghent cash-and-carry site, SFGT's (electric) vehicles, and IT and data infrastructure and software development
- Acquisition of the Sligro part of Simon Loos' transport operations costs €9 million
- Sale and leaseback of a section of Simon Loos' vehicles (€5m), De Kweker buildings (€4m) and Sligro-M's Liege building (€4m)
9
Financing1
▪ Net interest-bearing debts/EBITDA = 1.96.
- As at the end of June, we were comfortably within our lending covenants
▪ €8m drawdown on new ING facility of SFGT for long term lease of trucks
▪ Final repayment of €40 million on USPP loan due in 2025.
10
