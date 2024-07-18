2024 half-year figures 18 July 2024

Agenda • Welcome Koen Slippens • 2024 half-year figures Rob van der Sluijs • Developments Koen Slippens • Outlook Koen Slippens 2

Abridged statement of profit or loss 1 Revenue ▪ Organic sales drop of 0.7%: - Netherlands: +0.5% - Belgium: -6.9% ▪ Tobacco revenue up 25% to €130 million (9.4% of revenue) ▪ Regular volumes under pressure due to market conditions in the Netherlands and Belgium, and due to transitions in Belgium ▪ Inflation approx. 2% 3

Gross profit1 ▪ Gross profit margin is 26.3% (down 0.2%) ▪ Gross profit margin adversely impacted by increased tobacco sales; corrected for tobacco products' share of revenue, margin would have been 26.7% (up 0.2%) Steady gross profit margin overall in the Netherlands: ▪ Mix (cash-and-carry vs delivery service) and tobacco's increased share of revenue had a dampening effect; growth mainly in national accounts, not so much at regional delivery service and cash-and-carry outlets ▪ Offset by better operational grip, procurement terms and promo effectiveness Gross profit margin grew in Belgium: ▪ Customer mix improved and better procurement terms 4

Other operating income1 ▪ 2024: no material non-recurring results ▪ 2023: €1 million book profit on sale of vacant property. 5

Operating costs1 ▪ Cost inflation averaged 5.5% ▪ Ratio of operating costs to revenue down 0.3% to 22.4% ▪ Shift from logistics costs (- €12m) to employee expenses (+ €10m) and depreciation (+ €2m) because of SFG Transport ▪ Cost inflation more than offset by targeted transport-related interventions ▪ Premises costs up on the back of a sharp rise in energy prices; in 2023, prices were still fixed at a relatively low level 6

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 ▪ Depreciation and amortisation charges down €2 million ▪ Higher depreciation of other fixed operating assets following the acquisition of transport assets from Simon Loos and the addition of electric trucks to the fleet ▪ Higher depreciation on right-of-use assets as a result of lease contract indexations ▪ Lower amortisation charges on software in 2024 following impairment in 2023 and lower amortisation charges on software licences 7

Financial income and expenses and income tax 1 ▪ Interest expenses up €2 million due to: - increased average debt position - rising variable interest rates. 8

Abridged statement of cash flows1 ▪ Lower cash flow from operations due to increase in working capital mainly by timing payments around the balance sheet date ▪ Lower cash flow from investing activities - Investments in the first half of 2024 relate to the Ghent cash-and-carry site, SFGT's (electric) vehicles, and IT and data infrastructure and software development - Acquisition of the Sligro part of Simon Loos' transport operations costs €9 million - Sale and leaseback of a section of Simon Loos' vehicles (€5m), De Kweker buildings (€4m) and Sligro-M's Liege building (€4m) 9