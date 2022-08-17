SLM : Report of the operating progress to qualify to resume trading for the 2nd quarter of the year 2022

No. 017/2022 17 August 2022 Subject: Report of the operating progress to qualify to resume trading for the 2nd quarter of the year 2022 To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Reference 1 . Letter No. 0 1 4 / 2 022 Re: Report of the operating progress to qualify to resume trading for the 1st quarter of the year 2022, dated 24 May 2022. According to SLM Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") has reported the operating progress to qualify to resume trading (Resume Stage) to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ( "SET") following to the reference no. 1., the Company would like to report such operating progress for the 2nd quarter of the year 2022 as follows: 1. Business Operations The Company's main business is related to investment in media production business which is divided into 5 main types as follows: Media Agency Business : The Company provides media planning services in various formats both online and offline and provides constructive consulting advice to meet the needs of the brand.

: The Company provides media planning services in various formats both online and offline and provides constructive consulting advice to meet the needs of the brand. Full-Service Online Media Production Business (Online Content) : The Company has leased the rights to produce and develop programs published online channels, including online article preparation and online media management by various channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. The Company will present video clips through such channels under the name Goodday official, Tigercry, Happy Retire, and Bad Official.

: The Company has leased the rights to produce and develop programs published online channels, including online article preparation and online media management by various channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. The Company will present video clips through such channels under the name Goodday official, Tigercry, Happy Retire, and Bad Official. Content Production Business: The Company provides services as a media production contractor for both image and video format.

The Company provides services as a media production contractor for both image and video format. TV Dramas and Series Production Business: The Company provides services as a full range of television dramas and series production contractor, and sourcing of actor and personnel with the ability to perform.

The Company provides services as a full range of television dramas and series production contractor, and sourcing of actor and personnel with the ability to perform. Other Services Business : The Company has income from other services such as income from the exchange of goods and services, and income from other jobs of artists and actors. The Revenue Structure of the Company Unit: Million Baht Income by service 3M/2022 3M/2021 6M/2022 6M/2021 2021 2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Strategic Planning and Research Service (1) - - - - - - - - - - - - Media Agency (2) 4.5 9.1 2.4 5.6 10.4 9.7 2.9 3.3 10.4 5.7 - - Online Content Service (3) 20.2 40.9 37.3 85.7 50.5 47.1 65.0 74.5 129.0 71.3 89.1 86.9 Content Production Service 4.8 9.7 0.1 0.1 10.9 10.2 1.7 1.9 2.0 1.2 1.9 1.9 TV Dramas and Series Production (4) 10.0 20.2 2.5 5.7 21.4 19.9 13.9 15.9 22.0 12.2 - - Other Services (5) 7.5 15.2 0.7 1.7 11.0 10.3 2.6 3.0 14.2 7.8 5.3 5.1 Other Income (6) 2.4 4.9 0.6 1.3 3.0 2.8 1.2 1.3 3.3 1.8 6.3 6.1 Total Income 49.4 100 43.5 100 107.2 100 87.2 100 180.9 100 102.6 100 1

Remark: Income from Strategic Planning and Research Service is a service provided by the Company to act as a sales department for customers. The Company will be involved in assisting customers in business planning, being a consultant to develop products or services of customers, targeting groups to be suitable for products and services, and liaison with third parties to bring in more users or buyers.

In this regard, the Company continues to operate business of providing strategic planning and research services. However, in February 2020 the Company expanded the business by expanding its service scope into the full-service online media production business, and media production business. The Company therefore focused on doing such business. As a result, in the past, the Company had no income from providing strategic planning and research services. Income from providing media planning services in various formats both online and offline and provides constructive consulting advice to meet the needs of the brand. Income from Online Content Service , the Company receives revenue from selling advertisements to customers to promote their products and services in various programs that are broadcast in the media which the Company has obtained the right. And it also includes the income and fees received from promoting Facebook posts. Income from TV Dramas and Series Production comes from being production contractor of TV drama and series for general employers such as a television channel. Income from Other Services consists of income from exchange of goods and services, and income from other jobs of artists and actors which are not related with the media or company programs. Other Income consists of income from adjustment the accrued expense item, providing media production services in part of pre-production and production, refund of court fines for late submission of financial statements, reimbursement from winning lawsuits, and other income from offset transactions and amortization of accounting items, and others. 2. Operating Results and Financial Position of the CompanyOperating Results Operating results for the 3 month period ended 30 June 2022, the Company group had total revenue of 49.23 million Baht, increased by 5.82 million Baht or 13.40 percent when compared with total revenue at the same period last year in an amount of 43.42 million Baht; and had profit from operating activities of 8.42 million Baht, increased by 3.39 million Baht or 67.56 percent when compared with loss from operating activities at the same period last year in an amount of 5.02 million Baht. Due to an increase in income from full-service online media production business (Online Content), content production business, and TV dramas and series production business. And cost of services decreased by 0.37 million Baht or 1.44 percent. The cost of services consists of direct labor cost of production department employees, direct costs incurred from production and filming, and other overhead. The proportion of cost of services to service income was at 54.52 percent from 60.50 percent. In part of selling expenses, it consists of expenses about sales and marketing department employees, all costs spent on producing media without sponsors or customers, and indirect costs of clips without sponsors or customers; totaling 8.99 million Baht, increased by 1.84 million Baht or 25.81 percent when compared to selling expenses in the same period last year in an amount of 7.15 million Baht. Due to the increase of video clips of new programs without sponsors or customers in the company's media. The proportion of selling expenses compared to service income was 19.17 percent. The Company has adjusted business strategies to keep up with changing situations and consumer behavior during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic and in the future. By offering a variety of services and production of new online media programs to meet the changing needs of consumers, and continuous improvement and development of quality services. Therefore, the Company has more customers, and increased income. 2

Operating Results for 3 Month Period ended 30 June 2022. Unit: Million Baht Statement of Comprehensive Income April - June 2022 2021 Change % Change Total revenues 49.23 43.41 5.82 13.40% Total expenses 40.82 38.39 2.42 6.31% Profit (loss) from operating activities 8.42 5.02 3.39 67.56% Profit (loss) for the period 8.33 5.03 3.30 65.60% Earnings (loss) per share (in Baht) 0.03 0.03 - - Operating Results for 6 Month Period ended 30 June 2022. Unit: Million Baht Statement of Comprehensive Income January - June 2022 2021 Change % Change Total revenues 107.19 87.19 20.00 22.93% Total expenses 92.50 82.68 9.82 11.88% Profit (loss) from operating activities 14.69 4.52 10.17 225.24% Profit (loss) for the period 14.51 4.52 9.99 220.99% Earnings (loss) per share (in Baht) 0.06 0.03 0.03 100.00% Financial Position Unit: Million Baht Statement of Financial Position 30 June 2022 31 December 2021 Change % Change Assets 146.81 134.95 11.87 8.79% Liabilities 84.30 86.90 (2.60) -2.99% Shareholders' equity 62.51 48.05 14.46 30.10% As of 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2021, the Company group had assets of 146.81 million Baht and 134.95 million Baht respectively, increased by 11.87 million Baht due to an increase in trade and other receivables, and equipment. As of 30 June 2022, the Company group had liabilities of 84.30 million Baht, decreased from the end of 2021 by 2.60 million Baht because of the decrease in accrued service costs, and lease liabilities. And as of 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2021, the Company group had shareholders' equity of 62.51 million Baht and 48.05 million Baht respectively, increased by 14.46 million Baht. Due to the increase of net profit during the period resulted in the increase of shareholders' equity. Unit: Million Baht List 6M/2022 6M/2021 2021 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents 27.20 36.60 42.54 15.02 Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities (10.89) (33.58) (24.23) (19.35) Debt to Equity Ratio (times) 1.35 1.46 1.81 (4.41) Retained Earnings (Deficit) (65.86) (85.93) (80.38) (90.45) 3

The Company had net cash flow from operating activities of -10.89 million Baht due to cash paid from operations. As a result of the Company emphasizes on investment in online media production business, and TV drama and series production business that will continuously generate income and profit in the future. The TV drama and series production business has long collection period about 1 year because such business has a production period of about 1 year. And the Company will receive compensation after the filming is complete and the work has been delivered to the employer. As a result, net cash flow from operating activities is negative. But at present the filming of the TV series is complete, and the Company has already received some compensation. In this regard, the Company continues to accelerate business to generate revenue and profit for stable growth that will result in the Company can reduce retained losses and return to have retained earnings. 3. Summary Report of the Internal Auditor's Internal Control Review The Company realizes the importance of doing business by considering the principles of business operations under good corporate governance, transparency, and adequate internal control. The Company has established an independent internal audit agency in monitoring and evaluating the results of internal control by hiring an external agency, Pro Plus IA & Consulting Company Limited ("Internal Auditor") to inspect the internal control system from the year 2020 to the present. The Internal Auditor will conduct an audit of the Company's internal control system every quarter. In 2022, Internal Auditor has audited the internal control system to comply with the regulations of the SET to ensure that the Company has a good internal control system both in terms of efficiency and effectiveness of operations, providing accurate and reliable financial information and administrative information, and managing risks to an acceptable level to lead the operational improvements to achieve objectives and to be reliable to the stakeholders. During the year 2022, Internal Auditor has conducted a quarterly audit of the internal control system. The scope of the audit includes: (1) management process (according to the components of internal control under the framework of COSO) (2) information technology management process (3) procurement process (4) Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) implementation process, and (5) sales & marketing process. For the 2nd quarter of 2022, Internal Auditor audited the internal control system as follows: 1 . The internal control system, procurement processin July 2022. From the examination, no fatal errors were found or indications of fraud. And internal auditor had opinion that the purchasing department and the financial & accounting department have established rules and operating manuals for reference in the proper operation and set guidelines that are important management policies. However, internal auditor was found that there were 2 issues that should be improved to make the operation more concise and appropriate which can be summarized as follows: Number of Issues Issues that should be Improved Risk Level Amount Medium 2 1. Operating procedure "Service procurement" is out of date. Operation: The Company improved the operating procedure completely on 26 July 2022. 2. Vendor/service provider registration lacked conciseness. Operation: The Company improved completely on 3 August 2022. Total 2 4