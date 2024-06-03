The Sallie Mae Fund, in Partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Providing up to $500,000 in Scholarships for Academic Year 2024-2025

The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is again awarding 200 Completing the Dream scholarships worth up to $500,000 to help students from underserved and underrepresented communities complete their higher education. Applications are being accepted until all scholarship funds are awarded or by December 6, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603078384/en/

The Completing the Dream Scholarship offers students from historically underserved communities up to $2,500 to cover unexpected costs that can be obstacles to college completion. Eligible students must be on track to complete their program during the academic year 2024-2025 at a two-or four-year college, career training, or other post-secondary education program and maintain good academic standing.

“The Completing the Dream Scholarship has been a transformative force in my academic journey, propelling me to new heights, expanding my network, and opening doors to a world of incredible opportunities,” said Tyree Thomas, one of last year’s Completing the Dream scholarship recipients who recently graduated from Tuskegee University.

Since 2021, the Completing the Dream Scholarship program has eliminated nearly $2 million in unexpected costs for students, 98% of whom attend or have attended Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs).

“The Completing the Dream Scholarship continues to help ensure more students from historically underrepresented communities cross the finish line,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president and chief executive officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “We are grateful to The Sallie Mae Fund for their continued commitment in helping these students overcome barriers to graduation.”

In addition to the Completing the Dream Scholarship, Sallie Mae also offers scholarships to help students access and continue higher education. The education solutions company also connects students to scholarships through its free resource Scholarship Search by Sallie.

“We need to ensure those students setting foot on campus for the first time also make it to the graduation stage," said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Our Completing the Dream Scholarship continues to remove barriers so more students realize the full potential that comes with earning a college degree.”

Learn more and apply today at salliemae.com/CompletingtheDream.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends 12/6/2024 or when all scholarship funds are awarded, whichever occurs first. For official Completing the Dream Scholarship rules for the academic year 2024-2025, visit: Completing the Dream Rules.

Category: Community and Philanthropy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603078384/en/