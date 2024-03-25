Company Expanding Program to Offer 40 Scholarships Collectively Worth up to $400,000 to High School Students and Again Offers $10,000 Scholarships to 10 Graduate Students

The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is now accepting applications for two college scholarship programs to help students from underserved and underrepresented communities access higher education.

The Sallie Mae Fund will again offer its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Students, increasing the number of scholarships awarded from 25 to 40. High school seniors who are planning to pursue a two or four-year degree program, professional certificate, or vocational training program and excel both inside and outside the classroom – and demonstrate financial need – will be selected to receive up to $10,000 to help pay for higher education. See Official Rules.

Additionally, The Sallie Mae Fund will again offer its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, awarding up to $10,000 to 10 graduate students committed to leveraging their graduate degree to advance social justice and support their local communities. To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled at least half-time in an accredited graduate level program. See Official Rules.

“Access to higher education can be life-changing, especially for first-generation students and those from underserved communities,” said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Our commitment to provide scholarships with Thurgood Marshall College Fund breaks down barriers for students of all backgrounds and ensures they have the support and resources to not only access, but also complete their degree.”

“Through our impactful partnership with The Sallie Mae Fund, we’re alleviating the financial burdens faced by deserving and talented students,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “These transformative scholarships empower students to bridge the gap between aspiration and accomplishment, turning their dream of a degree into reality.”

In addition to The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, Sallie Mae connects students to millions of scholarships through its free resource, Scholly by Sallie.

The application window for both The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors and The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is open until May 17, 2024. Apply today at SallieMae.com. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends May 17, 2024 11:59 p.m. ET.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

