  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SLM Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18:18 2023-02-06 pm EST
15.28 USD   +0.89%
Application Window Open for The Sallie Mae Fund's Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program

02/06/2023 | 02:15pm EST
High School and Graduate Students can Apply Now for Scholarships Collectively Worth up to $350,000

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae – in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is now accepting applications for two college scholarship programs to help students with financial need, or those from underserved communities, access higher education:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005490/en/

The Sallie Mae Fund will again award its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors. Twenty-five high school seniors who excel inside and outside the classroom and demonstrate financial need will be selected to receive up to $10,000 to help pay for higher education. To be eligible, students must plan to enroll in a two- or four-year degree, professional certificate, or vocational training program. See Official Rules.

The Sallie Mae Fund will also again offer its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, awarding up to $10,000 to 10 qualified students committed to leveraging their graduate degree to advance social justice. To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled at least half-time at an accredited graduate level program. See Official Rules.

“For many students, particularly first-generation and those for underserved communities, scholarships can be the difference maker to accessing higher education,” said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Through our partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program ensures more students, from all backgrounds, have the opportunity to build a strong future.”

“We're excited to continue our important work with The Sallie Mae Fund,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “These scholarships fuel our ability to move the needle further for deserving, talented students who want to earn degrees, but may not have resources to do so.”

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is part of a three-year, $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund, to open doors of higher education to students from all backgrounds. To date, 600 scholarships totaling $2 million have been awarded to help students access and complete their education.

The application window for both The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors and The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is open until March 27, 2023. Apply today at SallieMae.com. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends March 27, 2023, 12 p.m. ET.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Community and Philanthropy


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 464 M - -
Net income 2022 657 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 3 644 M 3 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 54,5%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Kerri Palmer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION-8.80%3 644
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL1.97%2 508
GOEASY LTD.23.76%1 619
ORIENT CORPORATION-2.24%1 487
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.93.16%677
ARUHI CORPORATION2.47%281