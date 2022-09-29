Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SLM Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53 2022-09-29 pm EDT
14.09 USD   -1.09%
01:24pFafsa® Application Season Officially Opens October 1 : Here's What Students and Families Need to Know and Why Filing As Soon As Possible Is Critical
BU
09/28Wedbush Initiates Coverage on SLM With Outperform Rating, $17 Price Target
MT
09/23Sallie Mae® Announces $100K Sponsorship of HBCU Week 2022 College Fair
BU
FAFSA® Application Season Officially Opens October 1: Here's What Students and Families Need to Know and Why Filing As Soon As Possible Is Critical

09/29/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Completing the FAFSA® Can Help Make College More Affordable, Yet 75% of Families Unaware of FAFSA® Open Date and Just Over 50% Know All Students Are Eligible

Filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) is one of the most important steps students and families can take to receive free money – including scholarships and grants – for college. The key is getting in line for that aid as soon as possible, some of which can be first-come, first served or from limited funds. Three-quarters (75%) of families, however, are unaware they can complete the FAFSA® beginning in October and only a little over half (54%) were aware all families can file a FAFSA®, potentially missing out on opportunities to make college more affordable.

Sallie Mae© offers the following FAFSA® tips and also offers a free step-by-step guide through Nitro College to help families complete the all-important form with confidence:

  • Complete the FAFSA® on October 1 (or soon after) —The FAFSA® is the gateway to more than $112 billion in scholarships, grants, state-aid, and federal financial aid and schools use the information provided to create financial aid packages. The sooner families complete the FAFSA®, the better the chance to receive aid that may be first-come, first-serve or from programs with limited funds.
  • Never paying to fill out the FAFSA® – Filing is free, period. There are also a variety of free resources to help families fill out the FAFSA® properly.
  • Do your homework before you file — Both students and parents should gather Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank statements, 2021 tax returns, and W-2 forms, and create an FSA ID. Having this information ready before you begin the application can help expedite the process.
  • Don’t assume you won’t qualify for aidNearly four in 10 families (36%) said they bypassed the FAFSA® because they believed their income was too high to be eligible. The reality is, just about every family will qualify for some form of aid.
  • Remember to file each year — FAFSA® applications should be completed every year in school. Be sure to save and file your FSA credentials and set a reminder for when it’s time to file again.
  • Check deadlines – Many states and colleges set priority deadlines to submit the FAFSA® to be considered for aid. You can check deadlines for each school here.

“While seven in 10 families reported completing the FAFSA last year, too often those who do not complete are first-generation college students and students from underserved communities who are most likely to be eligible for grants and other aid,” said Rick Castellano vice president, Sallie Mae. “We need to continue to raise awareness and offer resources to help these students and families complete the FAFSA. It's critical we also look for ways to further simplify and streamline the process so families can make more informed and confident decisions about paying for higher education.”

For more information on completing the FAFSA® visit www.salliemae.com/FAFSA and Nitro College.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Financial Literacy
Category: Student Loans


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 441 M - -
Net income 2022 693 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 3 580 M 3 580 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,24 $
Average target price 19,79 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION-27.61%3 580
ORIENT CORPORATION-8.00%13 827
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL-38.30%2 075
GOEASY LTD.-39.80%1 293
ARUHI CORPORATION33.78%342
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-53.63%330