Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corporation    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating SLM Corporation for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

12/17/2020 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM).

If you are a shareholder of SLM Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/slm-corporation/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-slm-corporation-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301195399.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about SLM CORPORATION
12:19pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating SLM Corporati..
PR
10:06aSLM : Four Advocates for Change Named Recipients of Sallie Mae's Bridging the Dr..
BU
12/07SALLIE MAE : ® and EVERFI Team Up to Offer New Digital Financial Literacy Curric..
BU
12/03SLM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/25SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/25SALLIE MAE : Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Floati..
BU
11/19SALLIE MAE : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock
BU
11/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Acquires SLM Stock Via Option/Derivative Security, Sell..
MT
11/10SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
11/10SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ