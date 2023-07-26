SLM Corporation Earnings Presentation
Second Quarter 2023
July 27, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The following information is current as of July 26, 2023 (unless otherwise noted) and should be read in connection with the press release of SLM Corporation (the "Company") announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 26, 2023, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
This Presentation contains "forward-looking" statements and information based on management's current expectations as of the date of this Presentation. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, opinions, or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward-looking statements. This includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding future developments surrounding COVID-19 or any other pandemic, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and/or cash flows; the Company's expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the Company's Board of Directors, and based on an evaluation of the Company's earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations, and other factors, risks, and uncertainties; the Company's 2023 guidance; the Company's three-year horizon outlook; the Company's expectation and ability to execute loan sales and share repurchases; the Company's projections regarding originations, net charge-offs,non-interest expenses, earnings, balance sheet position, and other metrics; any estimates related to accounting standard changes; and any estimates related to the impact of credit administration practices changes, including the results of simulations or other behavioral observations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 (filed with the SEC on Feb. 23, 2023) and subsequent filings with the SEC; the societal, business, and legislative/regulatory impact of pandemics and other public heath crises; increases in financing costs; limits on liquidity; increases in costs associated with compliance with laws and regulations; failure to comply with consumer protection, banking, and other laws; changes in accounting standards and the impact of related changes in significant accounting estimates, including any regarding the measurement of the Company's allowance for credit losses and the related provision expense; any adverse outcomes in any significant litigation to which the Company or any subsidiary is a party; credit risk associated with the Company's (or any subsidiary's) exposure to third parties, including counterparties to the Company's (or any subsidiary's) derivative transactions; and changes in the terms of education loans and the educational credit marketplace (including changes resulting from new laws and the implementation of existing laws). The Company could also be affected by, among other things: changes in its funding costs and availability; reductions to its credit ratings; cybersecurity incidents, cyberattacks, and other failures or breaches of its operating systems or infrastructure, including those of third-party vendors; damage to its reputation; risks associated with restructuring initiatives, including failures to successfully implement cost-cutting programs and the adverse effects of such initiatives on the Company's business; changes in the demand for educational financing or in financing preferences of lenders, educational institutions, students, and their families; changes in law and regulations with respect to the student lending business and financial institutions generally; changes in banking rules and regulations, including increased capital requirements; increased competition from banks and other consumer lenders; the creditworthiness of customers; changes in the general interest rate environment, including the rate relationships among relevant money-market instruments and those of earning assets versus funding arrangements; rates of prepayments on the loans owned by the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in general economic conditions and the Company's ability to successfully effectuate any acquisitions; and other strategic initiatives. The preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements also requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, including estimates and assumptions about future events. These estimates or assumptions may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or changes in its expectations.
The Company reports financial results on a GAAP basis and also provides certain non-GAAP "Core Earnings" performance measures. The difference between the Company's non-GAAP "Core Earnings" and GAAP results for the periods presented were the unrealized, mark-to-fair value gains/losses on derivative contracts (excluding current period accruals on the derivative instruments), net of tax. These are recognized in GAAP, but not in non-GAAP "Core Earnings" results. The Company provides non-GAAP "Core Earnings" because it is one of several measures management uses when making management decisions regarding the Company's performance and the allocation of corporate resources. The Company's non-GAAP "Core Earnings" is not a defined term within GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
For additional information, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations- Non-GAAP 'Core Earnings'" in the company's Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for a further discussion and the "Non-GAAP 'Core Earnings' to GAAP Reconciliation" table in this Presentation for a complete reconciliation
2
between GAAP net income and non-GAAP "Core Earnings".
2nd Quarter
2023 Highlights
Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation
- Paid common stock dividend of $0.11 per share in Q2 2023.
- Sallie Mae Bank remains well capitalized with 14.1% Total risk-based capital ratio and CET1 capital ratio of 12.8%.
- Completed $2.1 billion in private education loan sales during the quarter resulting in a $128 million gain.
- Repurchased 16 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $257 million, or an average purchase price of $15.71 per share
Revenue
- GAAP Net Income attributable to common stock of $261 million in Q2 2023 driven by strong NIM and gain on $2.1 billion loan sale, compared to Net Income attributable to common stock of $340 million in Q2 2022.
- Q2 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $1.10 vs. $1.29 in Q2 2022.
- Net Interest Margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased 23 basis points, from 5.29% in the second quarter of 2022, to 5.52%.
Total Operating Expenses
- Total operating expenses of $154 million in Q2 2023, which is 17% higher than the year-ago quarter.
- Increase attributed to higher FDIC assessment fees, volume increases in our originations, servicing and collections operations, and our absorption of the effects of the current
inflationary environment.
3
Private Education Loan Originations8
- Second quarter 2023 originations at $651 million, 6% higher than the year-ago period.
- Year-to-Date2023 originations 10% higher than year-to-date 2022.
- Through the first half of the year, our underclassmen application volume has increased just over 10% as compared to the first half of 2022, driven by our content investments as well as the successful integration of Nitro.
% Cosigned
2019
2020
2021
2022
87%
86%
86%
86%
% In School Payment
58%
60%
59%
57%
Average FICO at Approval9
746
749
750
747
Fo re c a s t
Ac tu a l
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
76%
74%
53%
56%
747
746
4
Key Credit Metrics for Q2 2023
Credit Performance
- Q2 2023 net charge-offs for Private Education Loans totaled $103 million.
- Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans in repayment for the first half of the year is 2.41% and remains lower than our plan for full-year 2023.
- There is typically an element of charge-off seasonality in the second quarter of the year when a portion of the most recent repayment vintage may roll straight through delinquency to default; this is expected.
- Q2 2023 Private Education Loans delinquent 30+ days were 3.68% of loans in repayment, an increase from Q1 2023, but an improvement from the year-ago quarter.
- Private Education Loans in forbearance were 1.2% at the end of the quarter, down from both Q2 2022 and Q1 2023.
Impact of Federal Loan Payment Resumption
- Approximately 86% of our customers also have federal student loans, and we underwrite to this assumption.
- Our loss estimates and default models are trained on data that include past federal loan payments.
- The Biden administration has made plans to ease the transition into repayment, offering both a generous "on ramp" to borrowers as well as expansion and enhancements to the current income- based repayment plans.
- We are taking proactive steps to mitigate any repayment risk by continuing to monitor, manage and enhance outcomes for our customers.
- We are evaluating existing programs for enhancement, implementing heightened monitoring and are producing comprehensive analytics to assess effectiveness over time.
End of
Federal Loan
Payment
Moratorium
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SLM Corporation published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:58 UTC.