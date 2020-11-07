Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corporation    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SLM : Statement From Sallie Mae CEO Jon Witter on Results of 2020 Presidential Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 10:07pm EST

 

Sallie Mae’s Chief Executive Officer Jon Witter offered the following statement regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election:

“We’ve watched our electoral process play out over the last few days, the voters have spoken, and we now know that Delaware’s own Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, and Senator Kamala Harris will make history as our next vice president.

It is now time to come together to heal, and we must do so peacefully, acknowledging differences of opinions with grace, while seeking to find common ground for the good of the country.”

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SLM CORPORATION
11/07SLM : Statement From Sallie Mae CEO Jon Witter on Results of 2020 Presidential E..
BU
10/29SLM : Research Shows Fewer Families Taking Advantage of Scholarships, Potentiall..
BU
10/29SLM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
10/27SALLIE MAE : Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 2,000,000 Shares of its Fl..
BU
10/27SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26SLM : Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
10/26SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26SLM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 484 M - -
Net income 2020 564 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,95x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 3 749 M 3 749 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,73 $
Last Close Price 9,99 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORPORATION12.12%3 749
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-9.67%6 461
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.94%3 848
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-44.35%1 389
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-41.93%1 048
GOEASY LTD.13.31%895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group