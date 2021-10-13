Log in
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
SLM : The Sallie Mae Fund Recognized as Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

10/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Award Highlights The Sallie Mae Fund’s Efforts to Increase Access and Completion For Minority and Underserved Students

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the nation’s leading voice for Hispanic higher education and Hispanic-Serving Institutions, has named The Sallie Mae Fund it’s Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner for 2021. The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, was recognized for efforts to address critical issues that affect college access and completion for minority and underserved students, many of whom attend Hispanic Serving Institutions.

“Each year, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities honors those who champion and fulfill our mission of advancing Hispanic student success,” said Antonio R. Flores, HACU President and CEO. “Throughout our 35-year history we have been fortunate to create partnerships with individuals and organizations, like The Sallie Mae Fund, that have helped pave the way for Hispanics to excel in their communities, across the nation and abroad. Congratulations for a well-deserved recognition, and for helping us make an immeasurable difference on the lives of so many.”

Last year, The Sallie Mae Fund awarded HACU with a $125,000 grant that provided internship opportunities and scholarships to deserving students. The Sallie Mae Fund’s grant to HACU was part of a broader $4.5 million commitment over the next three years to increase higher education access and completion among minority students, and students from underserved communities, and to support educational programs that help to advance social justice, diversity, inclusion, and equality.

“While the value of higher education is clear, and the effects are multi-generational, access is uneven for first-generation, low-income, and minority students,” said Jon Witter, Chief Executive Officer, Sallie Mae. “It’s clear the system needs change, and together, with organizations like HACU, we can champion that change and drive solutions to help students not only access but also complete their education.”

For more information, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Community and Philanthropy


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 370 M - -
Net income 2021 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 5 290 M 5 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION40.52%5 290
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.88.92%12 734
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.81%3 898
ORIENT CORPORATION42.24%2 520
GOEASY LTD.89.88%2 431
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC12.16%1 843