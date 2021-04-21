Log in
    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SLM : 2021 First-Quarter Earnings Presentation (PDF, 487 KB)

04/21/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
SLM Corporation

Earnings Presentation

First Quarter 2021

April 22, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The following information is current as of April 21, 2021 (unless otherwise noted) and should be read in connection with the press release of SLM Corporation (the "Company") announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 21, 2021, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

This Presentation contains "forward-looking" statements and information based on management's current expectations as of the date of this Presentation. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, opinions, or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward- looking statements. This includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding future developments surrounding COVID-19 or any other pandemic, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and/or cash flows; the Company's expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the Company's Board of Directors, and based on an evaluation of the Company's earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations, and other factors, risks, and uncertainties; the Company's 2021 guidance; the Company's three-year horizon outlook; the Company's expectation and ability to execute loan sales and share repurchases; the Company's projections regarding originations, net charge-offs,non-interest expenses, earnings, balance sheet position, and other metrics; and any estimates related to

accounting standard changes. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 (filed with the SEC on Feb. 25, 2021) and subsequent filings with the SEC; the societal, business, and legislative/regulatory impact of pandemics and other public heath crises; increases in financing costs; limits on liquidity; increases in costs associated with compliance with laws and regulations; failure to comply with consumer protection, banking, and other laws; changes in accounting standards and the impact of related changes in significant accounting estimates, including any regarding the measurement of the Company's allowance for credit losses and the related provision expense; any adverse outcomes in any significant litigation to which the Company or any subsidiary is a party; credit risk associated with the Company's (or any subsidiary's) exposure to third parties, including counterparties to the Company's (or any subsidiary's) derivative transactions; and changes in the terms of education loans and the educational credit marketplace (including changes resulting from new laws and the implementation of existing laws). The Company could also be affected by, among other things: changes in its funding costs and availability; reductions to its credit ratings; cybersecurity incidents, cyberattacks, and other failures or breaches of its operating systems or infrastructure, including those of third-party vendors; damage to its reputation; risks associated with restructuring initiatives, including failures to successfully implement cost-cutting programs and the adverse effects of such initiatives on the Company's business; changes in the demand for educational financing or in financing preferences of lenders, educational institutions, students, and their families; changes in law and regulations with respect to the student lending business and financial institutions generally; changes in banking rules and regulations,

including increased capital requirements; increased competition from banks and other consumer lenders; the creditworthiness of customers; changes in the general interest rate environment, including the rate relationships among relevant money-market instruments and those of earning assets versus funding arrangements; rates of prepayments on the loans owned by the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in general economic conditions and the Company's ability to successfully effectuate any acquisitions; and other strategic initiatives. The preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements also requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, including estimates and assumptions about future events. These estimates or assumptions may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are

qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or changes in its expectations.

The Company reports financial results on a GAAP basis and also provides certain non-GAAP "Core Earnings" performance measures. The difference between the Company's "Core Earnings" and GAAP results for the periods presented were the unrealized, mark-to-fair value gains/losses on derivative contracts (excluding current period accruals on the derivative instruments), net of tax. These are recognized in GAAP, but not in "Core Earnings" results. The Company provides "Core Earnings" because it is one of several measures management uses when making management decisions regarding the Company's performance and the allocation of corporate resources. The Company's "Core Earnings" is not a defined term within GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For additional information, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations -'Core Earnings'" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for a further discussion and the "'Core Earnings' to GAAP Reconciliation" table in this Presentation for a complete reconciliation between GAAP net income and "Core Earnings".

2

First quarter performance positive step towards 2021 targets

As Sallie Mae begins to look beyond the challenges from COVID-19, we expect continued strong performance as the economy normalizes.

Strengthening Economy

  • The average unemployment rate for the over 25 year-old college graduate population improved to 3.8% in Q1 2021 from 4.1% in Q4 2020.15
  • Early reports from colleges and universities indicate they are expecting an on-campus experience in the fall.

Strong Strategic Execution

  • Earnings driven by core business, gain on sale of loans, and reserve release.
  • Originations, delinquency, non-interest expense, and net charge-off performance better than our internal business plan in Q1 2021.
  • Loan Sale/Share Repurchase strategy has led to a 16.5% reduction in share count since Jan. 1, 2021 and a 26% reduction since the initiative began in January of 2020.

First quarter success leads to increase in full-year 2021 guidance

  • Positive provision performance due to improved economic conditions and faster prepayment speeds.
  • Strong execution in our core business and capital strategies in the first quarter expected to continue throughout the year.

3

Clear Strategy to Ensure Appropriate Valuation

Maximize the

Optimize the value

Better inform the

Maintain a

profitability and

of our brand and

external narrative

rigorous and

growth of our core

our attractive

about student

predictable capital

business

client base

lending and Sallie

allocation and

Mae

return program to

create shareholder

value

4

Maximize the Profitability and Growth of our Core Business

Revenue

GAAP Net Income of $641 million in Q1 2021, compared to $362 million in Q1 2020.

  • Originated $2.1 billion in Private Education Loans in Q1 2021 (-10% vs. Q1 2020) due to the pandemic impacts on the market.

Non-interest Expenses

  • Non-interestexpenses of $126 million in Q1 2021, compared to $147 million in Q1 2020.

Earnings/Capital

  • Q1 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $1.75.
  • Paid common stock dividend of $0.03 per share in Q1 2021.
  • Repurchased 62 million shares of stock between Jan. 1, 2021 and Apr. 20, 2021, a 16.5% decrease in shares outstanding since the beginning of 2021.
  • Of the original $1.25 billion authorization under the 2021 share repurchase program that expires on Jan. 26, 2023, the company has $485 million in capacity remaining under the program as of Apr. 20, 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLM Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 323 M - -
Net income 2021 793 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,99x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 6 833 M 6 833 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,58 $
Last Close Price 18,79 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORPORATION51.65%6 833
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.41.87%9 349
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.95%4 676
ORIENT CORPORATION24.14%2 360
GOEASY LTD.44.78%1 754
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-7.08%1 611
