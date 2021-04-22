Log in
    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
SLM : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF, 1.06 MB)

04/22/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to Section 240.14a-12

SLM Corporation

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount previously paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing party:
    4. Date Filed:

300 Continental Drive

Newark, Delaware 19713

LETTER FROM THE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

April 22, 2021

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

When I joined Sallie Mae as Chief Executive Officer last year, nobody could have predicted the challenges that we would face in 2020. A global pandemic, social injustice and unrest, and a Presidential election that revealed a divided nation. These challenges had a direct impact on Sallie Mae: we implemented new ways of working, our customers and university partners imagined new ways of delivering education, and our team members managed the stresses and strains impacting their families and our communities. Through it all, however, our team members demonstrated true grit and determination.

As the leader in higher education financing, we strive to be more than just a lender. Access to higher education has a multi-generational impact on the economic success of families. Higher education is also a critical factor in promoting economic mobility and social justice. Because these stakes are so high, we recognize that the journey to and through college is stressful and uncertain for students and their families. As a result, our mission is to power confidence as students begin their unique life journeys.

We are proud that last year we served more than 420,000 students and families with their direct financing needs. We are also proud to have provided tools, information, and services to millions of additional customers to help them simplify the college planning process, improve access, and support the completion of higher education. In addition, in 2020, we pioneered new initiatives to advance equality and social justice, including a $4.5 million commitment over the next three years to provide scholarships and grants to support minority and underserved communities.

This commitment to powering confidence, increasing access and opportunity, and advancing social justice and college completion are highlighted in our latest Corporate Social Responsibility report that was published in April 2021, available on our website at www.salliemae.com.

We appreciate that we cannot "win" for our customers if we do not also "win" for our stockholders. Our investment thesis is simple: we seek to provide attractive growth through a focus on market share and operating leverage, expertly allocate and return capital to stockholders, and manage risk. Further, we seek to align the interest of our team members with this long-term valuation orientation.

Our strategy is designed to deliver for both our customers and stockholders and is comprised of five strategic imperatives. These imperatives include maximizing the profitability and growth of our core business; optimizing the value of our brand and our attractive client base; better informing the external narrative about student lending; maintaining a rigorous and predictable capital allocation and return program to create shareholder value; and driving a mission-led culture. Progress on each imperative is underway through a new organizational structure- introduced in 2020-to better aligns with these focused strategic initiatives.

I look forward to you joining me at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT to be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021.

Details of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and how to participate at the meeting are provided in the attached Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement. You are being asked to vote on a number of important matters. Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own, and all holders of our Common Stock are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote at your earliest convenience by following the instructions in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials or the proxy card you received in the mail.

Thank you for your continued support and confidence in Sallie Mae.

All best,

Jonathan W. Witter

Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING

OF STOCKHOLDERS

Date

Time

Tuesday

1:00 p.m.

June 8, 2021

Eastern Daylight Time

Items of Business:

Proposal 1-Elect 12 directors nominated by the Sallie Mae Board of Directors ("Board of Directors"), each for a one-year term, to serve until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;

Proposal 2-Approve the SLM Corporation 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan"), including the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance under the plan;

Proposal 3-Approve, on an advisory basis, Sallie Mae's executive compensation;

Proposal 4-Ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sallie Mae's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

Other Business-Transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting.

Record Date:

Stockholders of record of the Company's Common Stock, par value $.20 per share ("Common Stock"), as of the close of business on

April 12, 2021, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual

Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting.

On April 12, 2021, 322,869,208 shares of Common Stock were

outstanding and eligible to be voted.

How to Vote:

Your participation in the Annual Meeting is important. Sallie Mae urges you to take the time to read carefully the proposals described in the

proxy statement and vote your proxy at your earliest convenience.

By order of the Board of Directors

Richard M. Nelson

Corporate Secretary

Place

Meeting live via the Internet - please visit:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021

You may vote one of the following ways:

By Telephone

1-800-690-6903

By Internet before the meeting

www.proxyvote.com

By Mail

completing and signing the proxy card enclosed and returning it in the envelope provided

By Internet during the meeting

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021

2021 Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined to hold a virtual annual meeting in order to facilitate stockholder attendance and participation by enabling stockholders to participate from any location and at no cost. We believe this is the right choice for SLM at this time, as it enables engagement with our stockholders, regardless of size, resources, or physical location while safeguarding the health of our stockholders, Board of Directors and management. We are committed to ensuring that stockholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, including submitting questions. You will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021. To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice, proxy card or voting instruction form. The meeting webcast will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. We encourage you to log in and access the meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

April 22, 2021

Proxy Statement Summary

1

Overview of Proposals

2

PROPOSAL 1-Election of Directors

3

PROPOSAL 2-Approval of the 2021 Omnibus

Incentive Plan

10

PROPOSAL 3-Advisory Vote on Executive

Compensation

17

PROPOSAL 4-Ratification of the Appointment of the

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

18

Corporate Governance

19

Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors

19

Board Governance Guidelines

19

Board Leadership Structure

19

Director Independence

20

Board Diversity

20

Board Skills and Experience

21

Board, Committee, and Annual Meeting Attendance

21

Roles of the Board and Its Committees

21

Risk Oversight

23

Nominations Process

24

Related Party Transactions

24

Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

24

Political Expenditures

25

The Sallie Mae Political Action Committee ("PAC")

26

Stockholder Communications with the Board

26

Code of Business Conduct

26

Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of

Directors

27

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

28

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees for 2020

and 2019

28

Pre-Approval Requirements

28

Ownership of Common Stock by 5 Percent or More

Holders

29

Ownership of Common Stock by Directors and

Executive Officers

30

Executive Officers

31

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

32

CD&A Roadmap

32

Executive Summary

32

Compensation Philosophy

33

Named Executive Officers

33

Compensation Practices Summary

34

Stockholder Engagement & Say-on-Pay Results

34

Stock Performance

35

Highlights of Company Performance

36

Allocation of Compensation

36

Elements of Compensation

37

How Our Compensation Decisions Are Made

38

2020 Management Incentive Plan for Named Executive Officers

39

2020 MIP Computation

42

2020 NEO Long-Term Incentive Program

43

NEO Achievements

44

Vesting of the 2018 PSU Grants

46

Changes to the NEO Long-Term Incentive Program for 2021

47

Risk Assessment of Compensation Plans

47

Compensation Consultant

48

Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

48

Peer Group Analysis

48

Other Arrangements, Policies, and Practices Related to

Executive Compensation Programs

49

Nominations, Governance and Compensation Committee Report

51

Summary Compensation Table

52

2020 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table

54

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2020 Fiscal Year-End

Table

55

Option Exercises and Stock Vested in 2020

57

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation for Fiscal Year

2020

58

Deferred Compensation Plan for Key Employees

58

Supplemental 401(k) Savings Plan

58

Arrangements with Named Executive Officers

59

Executive Severance Plan

59

Change in Control Severance Plan

59

Separation and Release Agreement with Mr. Quinlan

59

2021 Proxy Statement - SLM CORPORATION

Disclaimer

SLM Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
