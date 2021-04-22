SLM : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF, 1.06 MB)

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
300 Continental Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713
LETTER FROM THE
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
April 22, 2021
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
When I joined Sallie Mae as Chief Executive Officer last year, nobody could have predicted the challenges that we would face in 2020. A global pandemic, social injustice and unrest, and a Presidential election that revealed a divided nation. These challenges had a direct impact on Sallie Mae: we implemented new ways of working, our customers and university partners imagined new ways of delivering education, and our team members managed the stresses and strains impacting their families and our communities. Through it all, however, our team members demonstrated true grit and determination.
As the leader in higher education financing, we strive to be more than just a lender. Access to higher education has a multi-generational impact on the economic success of families. Higher education is also a critical factor in promoting economic mobility and social justice. Because these stakes are so high, we recognize that the journey to and through college is stressful and uncertain for students and their families. As a result, our mission is to power confidence as students begin their unique life journeys.
We are proud that last year we served more than 420,000 students and families with their direct financing needs. We are also proud to have provided tools, information, and services to millions of additional customers to help them simplify the college planning process, improve access, and support the completion of higher education. In addition, in 2020, we pioneered new initiatives to advance equality and social justice, including a $4.5 million commitment over the next three years to provide scholarships and grants to support minority and underserved communities.
This commitment to powering confidence, increasing access and opportunity, and advancing social justice and college completion are highlighted in our latest Corporate Social Responsibility report that was published in April 2021, available on our website at www.salliemae.com.
We appreciate that we cannot "win" for our customers if we do not also "win" for our stockholders. Our investment thesis is simple: we seek to provide attractive growth through a focus on market share and operating leverage, expertly allocate and return capital to stockholders, and manage risk. Further, we seek to align the interest of our team members with this long-term valuation orientation.
Our strategy is designed to deliver for both our customers and stockholders and is comprised of five strategic imperatives. These imperatives include maximizing the profitability and growth of our core business; optimizing the value of our brand and our attractive client base; better informing the external narrative about student lending; maintaining a rigorous and predictable capital allocation and return program to create shareholder value; and driving a mission-led culture. Progress on each imperative is underway through a new organizational structure- introduced in 2020-to better aligns with these focused strategic initiatives.
I look forward to you joining me at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT to be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021.
Details of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and how to participate at the meeting are provided in the attached Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement. You are being asked to vote on a number of important matters. Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own, and all holders of our Common Stock are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote at your earliest convenience by following the instructions in the Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials or the proxy card you received in the mail.
Thank you for your continued support and confidence in Sallie Mae.
All best,
Jonathan W. Witter
Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date
Time
Tuesday
1:00 p.m.
June 8, 2021
Eastern Daylight Time
Items of Business:
Proposal1-Elect 12 directors nominated by the Sallie Mae Board of Directors ("Board of Directors"), each for a one-year term, to serve until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;
Proposal2-Approve the SLM Corporation 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan"), including the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance under the plan;
Proposal3-Approve, on an advisory basis, Sallie Mae's executive compensation;
Proposal4-Ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sallie Mae's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and
OtherBusiness-Transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting.
Record Date:
Stockholders of record of the Company's Common Stock, par value $.20 per share ("Common Stock"), as of the close of business on
April 12, 2021, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual
Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting.
On April 12, 2021, 322,869,208 shares of Common Stock were
outstanding and eligible to be voted.
How to Vote:
Your participation in the Annual Meeting is important. Sallie Mae urges you to take the time to read carefully the proposals described in the
proxy statement and vote your proxy at your earliest convenience.
By order of the Board of Directors
Richard M. Nelson
Corporate Secretary
Place
Meeting live via the Internet - please visit:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021
You may vote one of the following ways:
By Telephone
1-800-690-6903
By Internet before the meeting
www.proxyvote.com
By Mail
completing and signing the proxy card enclosed and returning it in the envelope provided
By Internet during the meeting
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021
2021 Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting
After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined to hold a virtual annual meeting in order to facilitate stockholder attendance and participation by enabling stockholders to participate from any location and at no cost. We believe this is the right choice for SLM at this time, as it enables engagement with our stockholders, regardless of size, resources, or physical location while safeguarding the health of our stockholders, Board of Directors and management. We are committed to ensuring that stockholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, including submitting questions. You will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLM2021. To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice, proxy card or voting instruction form. The meeting webcast will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. We encourage you to log in and access the meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
April 22, 2021
