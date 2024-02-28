10 Newest Recipients of Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students Plan to Use Their Degrees to Advance Social Justice and Support their Local Communities

Sallie Mae and The Sallie Mae Fund, Inc., in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, today announced the recipients of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students. The scholarship provides $10,000 to 10 deserving graduate students who plan to use their degree to advocate for social justice and support their communities.

This year's recipients were selected from nearly 500 applicants and stood out for their commitment to community engagement and advocacy:

Abigail Torres, pursuing a Master of Environmental Engineering at Texas Tech University

Adorah Moore, pursuing a Master of Higher Education Administration at North Carolina Central University

Anyel Thomas, pursuing a Master of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University

Grace Wexler, pursuing a Master of Social Work at Salem State University

Kia Glimps-Smith, pursuing a Doctor of Creative Leadership and Innovation at the University of the Virgin Islands-St. Thomas

Martez Hodges, pursuing a Master of Educational Leadership at Bowling Green State University

Myles Edrington, pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Ohio University

Nghia Jones, pursuing a Doctor of Business Law at Georgetown University Law Center

Sharon Walsh, pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Kent State University

Sheila Sjolseth, pursuing a Doctor of Science at Auburn University

“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students has given me the opportunity to be a role model. As a mother of a 3-year-old black daughter, it is important to me that she can see how education can take you places and build connections with individuals all over,” said recipient Adorah Moore, who is attending North Carolina Central University, a Historically Black College and University. “I plan to use my degree to advocate for equitable opportunities for black and brown students so they can excel beyond me.”

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is part of a three-year, $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund to help students access and complete higher education. In addition to scholarships to graduate students, The Sallie Mae Fund provides scholarships to high school students through its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors and scholarships to help current college students complete their education through its Completing the Dream Scholarship. Sallie Mae also connects students to millions of dollars in scholarships through its free app and resource Scholly by Sallie.

“Higher education unlocks opportunities and empowers students to be agents for positive change in their communities and beyond,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Together, with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we continue to support students from all backgrounds on their unique higher education journeys.”

“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students empowers students – many of whom are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities – to advance their education and make a positive impact in the communities in which they live and serve,” said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO, Dr. Harry L. Williams. “We are pleased to continue this essential work with The Sallie Mae Fund.”

The application windows for the 2024-2025 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students and Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors open on March 25, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET.

