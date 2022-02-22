Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SLM Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sallie Mae Chief Financial Officer to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

02/22/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) today announced CFO Steven McGarry will speak at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay, along with presentation slides, will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SLM CORPORATION
01:02pSallie Mae Chief Financial Officer to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financ..
BU
02/17TRANSCRIPT : SLM Corporation Presents at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Foru..
CI
02/17SLM : Investor Presentation 2022 Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum (PDF, ..
PU
02/17SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14SLM : Sallie Mae Investor Presentation First-Quarter 2022 (PDF, 3.68 MB)
PU
02/14New Research Shows College-Bound Families Strongly Believe in the Value of College, but..
BU
02/09SLM : Smart Option Student Loan Historical Performance Data Period Ended December 31, 2021..
PU
02/08SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03Sallie Mae Chief Executive Officer to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SLM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 389 M - -
Net income 2021 1 134 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 5 589 M 5 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float -
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,04 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION1.88%5 589
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-1.00%12 734
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.64%3 503
GOEASY LTD.-18.03%1 856
ORIENT CORPORATION-0.80%1 854
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-4.06%1 803