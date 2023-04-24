Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SLM Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
14.60 USD   -0.48%
04:32pSallie Mae Chief Financial Officer to Present at 2023 Barclays Americas Select Conference
BU
04/17JPMorgan Upgrades SLM to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $16
MT
04/14Earnings season begins in a fragile context
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sallie Mae Chief Financial Officer to Present at 2023 Barclays Americas Select Conference

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced Chief Financial Officer Steve McGarry will speak at the 2023 Barclays Americas Select Conference on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 482 M - -
Net income 2023 581 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,71x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 3 538 M 3 538 M -
EV / Sales 2023 17,8x
EV / Sales 2024 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,67 $
Average target price 17,15 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Kerri A. Palmer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION-11.63%3 538
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL-5.26%2 216
ORIENT CORPORATION-2.93%1 439
GOEASY LTD.-13.47%1 125
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.24.21%435
ARUHI CORPORATION7.51%287
