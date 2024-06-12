Grant From The Sallie Mae Fund Will Help LGBTQ Students Access Higher Education

The Sallie Mae Fund today announced a $100,000 grant to Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students. The grant will specifically fund scholarships for LGBTQ students to attend community college and also supports Point Foundation’s mentorship, leadership, and professional development programs for students.

Research confirms LGBTQ students face unique challenges in accessing and completing higher education. They are more likely to experience financial difficulties, unfair treatment, and mental health struggles that can impact academic success.

“Our partnership with The Sallie Mae Fund will be instrumental in helping LGBTQ community college students both access and succeed in higher education,” said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO, Point Foundation. “Supporting community college students is more important than ever, as more students turn to community colleges in pursuit of skills that will help them build a better future.”

The Point Foundation Community College Scholarship gives LGBTQ students financial aid and leadership development programming. Community College Scholars are connected to other LGBTQ students and leaders around the country, creating a network of support. The scholarship has more than tripled since its initial class of 25 in 2017.

The following students have been selected to receive a Point Foundation Community College Scholarship supported by The Sallie Mae Fund:

Aleya McDonald of El Cajon, Ca., attending Grossmont College

Amelia Glaz of Rocklin, Ca., attending Sierra College

Andres Acebo of Sacramento, Ca., attending Cosumnes River College

Avery Whitman of Bangor, Maine, attending Eastern Maine Community College

Dahlia Hanson of Portland, Ore., attending Portland Community College

Elliot Polevoi of Astoria, Ore., attending Clatsop Community College

Gabriel Trousset of Oceanside, Ca., attending MiraCosta College

Jacoby Spicer of Rochester, N.Y., attending Monroe Community College

Laney Eddington of El Cajon, Ca., attending Cuyamaca College

Laurah Hester of Springfield, Ohio., attending Clark State College

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, this contribution is personal for me and aligns to our mission to power confidence as students navigate their unique journeys,” said Kathy Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, Sallie Mae. “That unique journey is especially true for LGBTQ+ students who often face significant obstacles in accessing and completing college. I couldn’t think of a better way to recognize and celebrate Pride Month but even more so, I’m especially grateful that the impact and reach of this contribution will be felt for years to come.”

Since 2020, The Sallie Mae Fund has contributed $350,000 to the Point Foundation. For more information about Sallie Mae’s efforts in the community, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation is the largest LGBTQ scholarship-granting 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers promising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. For more, visit: https://pointfoundation.org/

