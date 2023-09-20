The Sallie Mae Fund Will Sponsor 2023 HBCU Week College Fairs in Wilmington, Del. and Atlanta, Ga. And Provide Free College Planning Resources

Sallie Mae®, through its charitable arm The Sallie Mae Fund, Inc., is contributing $200,000 to HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. to support access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Specifically, The Sallie Mae Fund is sponsoring the HBCU Week College Fair in Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 22 and the HBCU College Fair in Atlanta, Ga, on Oct. 6. The events are expected to draw more than 12,000 college seeking students and will connect them with information on HBCUs, scholarships, and on-the-spot college acceptances.

“We are always thrilled to present HBCU Week to students to give them a snapshot of the HBCU experience while connecting them to resources from our partners like Sallie Mae,” said Ashley Christopher, Founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation. “HBCU Week is the week that changes lives – it provides opportunities for thousands of students, promotes a sense of belonging, and highlights the limitless possibilities of attending an HBCU.”

In addition to sponsoring the college fairs, The Sallie Mae Fund will also help students connect to free tools and resources to make college more affordable – including Scholly, Sallie Mae’s free scholarship resource. Research conducted by Sallie Mae and Ipsos revealed 85% of students enrolled at public HBCUs depend on scholarships and grants to help cover the cost of college.

“HBCUs are creating pathways that help students from all backgrounds access and complete higher education,” said Rick Castellano, vice president, Sallie Mae. “We’re pleased to again partner with HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. to connect students with tools, resources, and information that help them make informed decisions as they prepare for their unique higher education journeys.”

For more information on Sallie Mae’s free tools, resources, and scholarship programs, visit www.salliemae.com.

