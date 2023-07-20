Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, has named Munish Pahwa Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Pahwa will be accountable for the company’s integrated risk and compliance function and maintaining strong relationships with regulators. He succeeds Kerri Palmer, who was named Chief Operational Officer and President of Sallie Mae Bank earlier this year.

Pahwa has served as Chief Credit Risk Officer for Sallie Mae since 2021. Prior to joining Sallie Mae, he spent nearly 16 years at Bank of America in various risk roles. Pahwa also held roles in Risk, Collections, Operations, and Decision Sciences at MBNA, PNC Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon.

“Munish is a proven risk management leader who’s been instrumental in developing and managing our risk management framework,” said Jon Witter, CEO, Sallie Mae. “He’s served well as our interim Chief Risk Officer for the last 6 months and I’m confident his extensive experience and familiarity with our business will further advance and enhance our strong risk and compliance functions.”

Pahwa earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from MACT, Bhopal and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Delaware.

He is a board member for the University of Delaware’s Center for Economic Education & Entrepreneurship.

