Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SLM Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sallie Mae : Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA®

09/20/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Just 68% of College Families Filed the FAFSA Last Year, With Many Citing the Form’s Complexity and Time Needed to File

Last year, just 68% of families filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®), the gateway to $150 billion in scholarships, grants, work study, and federal student loans. Among the top reasons for not filing? Families cited the complexity of the FAFSA, along with the time it takes to file. In addition, of those who didn’t complete the FAFSA for academic year 2020-21, 44% said they didn’t think they’d qualify for aid.

To help students and families complete the FAFSA®, and ultimately make informed decisions about financing higher education, Sallie Mae® today rolled out a free FAFSA® application tool that simplifies the process and dramatically reduces the time it takes to file for federal financial aid. In fact, students can file in as little as seven minutes.

“Completing the FAFSA® is one of the most important steps a student should take in their higher education journey,” said Jennifer O’Donald, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “The reality is, nearly all who apply will qualify for something. It’s so important that students approach their college decision-making process with eyes wide open and maximize the resources available to them.”

Sallie Mae offers the following tips to help students and families get prepared to complete the FAFSA®:

  • Complete the FAFSA® on October 1 (or soon after) – Some financial aid is awarded on a first come, first-served basis, or from programs with limited funds. The earlier families complete the FAFSA®, the better the chance to be in line for that aid.
  • Do your homework before you file — Both students and parents should gather Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank statements, 2020 tax returns, and W-2 forms. Having this information ready before you begin the application can help expedite the process and alleviate stress.
  • Sync your tax return — Available through Sallie Mae’s free online FAFSA® application tool, students and parents can upload their tax return from the IRS’ website, expediting the process and simplifying the application.
  • Be mindful of potential errorsMistakes on the FAFSA® could delay an application, meaning students and families could possibly lose out on some financial aid. Entering incorrect social security or driver’s license numbers or forgetting to sign the application are some of the most common errors.
  • File the special circumstances form if COVID-19 impacted your finances — There’s an opportunity after filing the FAFSA® to submit a special circumstances form, specifically if a student or parent’s income has changed as a result of COVID-19 or other events. The form can be requested from college financial aid offices.

For more information about completing the FAFSA®, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Financial Literacy


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SLM CORPORATION
02:13pSALLIE MAE : Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA®
BU
09/16SLM : Application Window Now Open for The Sallie Mae Fund's Bridging the Dream S..
BU
09/16PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/09/2021 is EUR9.91
DJ
09/14SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
09/09PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 08/09/2021 is EUR9.53
DJ
09/08SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
09/03TRACKINSIGHT : Autodesk draws bearish investors’ attention
TI
09/02PRESS RELEASE : Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 01/09/2021 is EUR9.86
DJ
09/02SLM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30SALLIE MAE : ® to Speak at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conferenc..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SLM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 370 M - -
Net income 2021 1 088 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,46x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 5 535 M 5 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Average target price 23,52 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION46.09%5 535
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.88.06%12 676
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.36%4 041
GOEASY LTD.115.13%2 690
ORIENT CORPORATION36.21%2 497
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC12.67%1 878