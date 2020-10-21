Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corporation    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sallie Mae : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Third-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $169 Million, or $0.45 Per Diluted Share; Third-Quarter “Core Earnings” Attributable to Common Stock of $179 Million, or $0.47 Per Diluted Share

Initiated Restructuring Program Focused on Improving Operational Efficiencies; Recorded a $24 Million Restructuring Charge; Significant Efficiencies Expected to be Realized in 2021 and Beyond

$1.9 Billion in Private Education Loans Originated During Quarter

Sold the Personal Loan Portfolio as a Part of Continued Focus on the Core Business and Rigorous Capital Allocation

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today released third-quarter 2020 financial results. Highlights of those results are included in the attached supplement. Complete financial results are available at www.SallieMae.com/investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005977/en/

Sallie Mae will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT. Executives will be on hand to discuss various highlights of the quarter and to answer questions related to Sallie Mae’s performance. To participate, dial 877-356-5689 (USA and Canada) or 706-679-0623 (international) and use access code 1662597 starting at 7:45 a.m. EDT. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion and will remain available through Nov. 5, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) with access code 1662597.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed at www.SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SLM CORPORATION
04:48pSALLIE MAE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pSLM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
04:33pSLM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:33pSALLIE MAE : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/09SLM : Still a Secret? The FAFSA® Is Available This Month, but Majority of Famili..
BU
10/07SALLIE MAE : to Release 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Oct. 21
BU
09/21SLM : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/14SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/03SLM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/31SALLIE MAE : ® to Present at the 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Confere..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 486 M - -
Net income 2020 431 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 3 542 M 3 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,05 $
Last Close Price 9,44 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORPORATION5.95%3 542
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-10.70%6 588
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.82%3 491
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-46.00%1 348
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-39.63%1 073
GOEASY LTD.1.47%799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group