Sallie Mae : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Third-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $169 Million, or $0.45 Per Diluted Share; Third-Quarter “Core Earnings” Attributable to Common Stock of $179 Million, or $0.47 Per Diluted Share

Initiated Restructuring Program Focused on Improving Operational Efficiencies; Recorded a $24 Million Restructuring Charge; Significant Efficiencies Expected to be Realized in 2021 and Beyond

$1.9 Billion in Private Education Loans Originated During Quarter

Sold the Personal Loan Portfolio as a Part of Continued Focus on the Core Business and Rigorous Capital Allocation