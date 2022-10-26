Advanced search
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
15.96 USD   -2.68%
04:42pSLM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pSlm Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pSallie Mae Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Sallie Mae Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Third-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $73 Million, or $0.29 Per Diluted Share

Private Education Loan Originations Increase 13 Percent from Year-Ago Quarter to $2.4 Billion

Completed $1.0 Billion in Private Education Loan Sales During the Quarter Resulting in a $75 Million Gain

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today released third-quarter 2022 financial results. Highlights of those results are included in the attached supplement. Complete financial results are available at www.SallieMae.com/investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005998/en/

Sallie Mae will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, Oct. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET. Executives will be on hand to discuss various highlights of the quarter and to answer questions related to Sallie Mae’s performance. A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed at www.SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j6b8sxq8.

Participants may also register for the earnings conference call at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI609b9ac403244b778dfd03fc64d8b43b. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 436 M - -
Net income 2022 696 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 4 123 M 4 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
EV / Sales 2023 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 57,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,40 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
