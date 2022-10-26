Sallie Mae Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $73 Million, or $0.29 Per Diluted Share

Private Education Loan Originations Increase 13 Percent from Year-Ago Quarter to $2.4 Billion

Completed $1.0 Billion in Private Education Loan Sales During the Quarter Resulting in a $75 Million Gain

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today released third-quarter 2022 financial results. Highlights of those results are included in the attached supplement. Complete financial results are available at www.SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae will host an earnings conference call tomorrow, Oct. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET. Executives will be on hand to discuss various highlights of the quarter and to answer questions related to Sallie Mae’s performance. A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed at www.SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j6b8sxq8.

Participants may also register for the earnings conference call at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI609b9ac403244b778dfd03fc64d8b43b. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

