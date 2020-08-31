Log in
Sallie Mae :® to Present at the 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/31/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CEO Jon Witter to Speak on Monday, Sept. 14

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq:SLM) today announced CEO Jon Witter will speak at the 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, held virtually, on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay, along with presentation slides, will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq:SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2020
