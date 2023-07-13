Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at 8 a.m. ET

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, will release second-quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET. Investors should log in at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

For those dialing in or participating in the question and answer portion of the earnings call, please pre-register beginning today. Once registered, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call.

The earnings news release will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the site approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion.

