  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SLM Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   US78442P1066

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
15.73 USD   +0.51%
04:31pSallie Mae to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 27
BU
07/11Barclays Adjusts SLM's Price Target to $22 From $27, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
07/08Consumer Finance Firms Seen Logging 'Favorable' Quarterly Results on Loan Growth Momentum, RBC Says
MT
News 
Summary

Sallie Mae to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 27

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 8 a.m. ET

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) will release second-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET. Investors should log in at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

If you plan on dialing in or participating in the question and answer portion of the earnings call, you may pre-register beginning today. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

The earnings news release will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A webcasted replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

• Category: Corporate and Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 413 M - -
Net income 2022 797 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,19x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 4 213 M 4 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
EV / Sales 2023 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 61,4%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. Witter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Carter Warren Franke Chairman
Daniel P. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kerri Palmer Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM CORPORATION-18.71%4 213
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-28.51%2 460
ORIENT CORPORATION1.60%1 614
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-12.62%1 399
GOEASY LTD.-42.23%1 262
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-42.49%409