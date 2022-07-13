Sallie Mae to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 27

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 8 a.m. ET

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) will release second-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET. Investors should log in at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

If you plan on dialing in or participating in the question and answer portion of the earnings call, you may pre-register beginning today. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

The earnings news release will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A webcasted replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

• Category: Corporate and Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005837/en/