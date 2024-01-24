SLM Corporation is a holding company, which operates through subsidiaries and is the financial brand for higher education. The Company's primary business is to originate and service loans it makes to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. It provides tools, resources, and information to help students and families make informed decisions and to improve access and support college completion through its scholarship programs and financing options. It originates and services Private Education Loans, which is a smart option student loan, which emphasizes in-school payment features that can produce shorter terms and reduce customers total finance charges. The Company also offers six loan products for specific graduate programs of study. These include the Sallie Mae Law School Loan, the Sallie Mae MBA Loan, the Sallie Mae Health Professions Graduate Loan, the Sallie Mae Medical School Loan, the Sallie Mae Dental School Loan, and the Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan.

Sector Consumer Lending