DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.04.2021 / 12:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Schweppe 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SLM Solutions Group AG b) LEI 5299004VIBQF63906C97 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3H3HP1 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of 4 subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-08; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SLM Solutions Group AG Estlandring 4 23560 Lübeck Germany Internet: www.slm-solutions.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

65349 09.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 06:07 ET (10:07 GMT)