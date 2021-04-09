DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
09.04.2021 / 12:06
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Schweppe
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG
b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3H3HP1
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 4 subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-08; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
65349 09.04.2021
