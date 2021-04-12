DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
12.04.2021 / 09:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Ceresio GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Joachim
Last name(s): Ihde
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG
b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5AH1
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 1,428 subscription rights related to the issuance of new convertible bonds
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-09; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
65359 12.04.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2021 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)