DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.04.2021 / 09:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Ceresio GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hans-Joachim Last name(s): Ihde Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SLM Solutions Group AG b) LEI 5299004VIBQF63906C97 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5AH1 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of 1,428 subscription rights related to the issuance of new convertible bonds c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-09; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

