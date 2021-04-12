Log in
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

04/12/2021 | 03:34am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.04.2021 / 09:33 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Ceresio GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Hans-Joachim 
 
 Last name(s): Ihde 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SLM Solutions Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299004VIBQF63906C97 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 Description:  Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5AH1 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 1,428 subscription rights related to the issuance of new convertible bonds 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-09; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SLM Solutions Group AG 
              Estlandring 4 
              23560 Lübeck 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.slm-solutions.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65359 12.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)

