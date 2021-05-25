Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SLM Solutions Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 03:11:44 am
18.02 EUR   +1.24%
02:56aDGAP-DD  : SLM Solutions Group AG english
DJ
05/14DGAP-DD  : SLM Solutions Group AG english
DJ
05/12SLM  : Investors Presentation on Q1 Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : SLM Solutions Group AG english

05/25/2021 | 02:56am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
25.05.2021 / 08:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Roland 
 
 Last name(s):  Busch 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SLM Solutions Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299004VIBQF63906C97 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A111338 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 17.76608 EUR   17766.08 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 17.76608 EUR  17766.08 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-21; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SLM Solutions Group AG 
              Estlandring 4 
              23560 Lübeck 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.slm-solutions.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67553 25.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 02:55 ET (06:55 GMT)

All news about SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
05/12IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021, SLM SO : EUR 17.8 m) and recorded an improved EBIT..
PU
05/12SLM  : Solid Start to the FY 2021 for SLM Solutions
PU
05/12SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Solid Start to the FY 2021 for SLM Solutions
EQ
05/12PRESS RELEASE  : SLM Solutions Group AG: Solid Start to the FY 2021 for SLM Solu..
DJ
05/05SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
04/27SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
04/26DGAP-PVR : SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of..
DJ
Financials
Sales 2021 78,0 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
Net income 2021 -11,0 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2021 64,0 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 352 M 430 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SLM Solutions Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,25 €
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sam O'Leary Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Ackermann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schweppe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Joachim Ihde Member-Supervisory Board
Stig Magnus René Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG2.18%430
NORDSON CORPORATION0.76%11 765
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-14.32%9 340
VALMET OYJ49.79%6 365
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.01%6 115
MAREL HF.14.21%5 587