Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SLM Solutions Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36 2022-08-18 am EDT
11.98 EUR   +3.28%
11:14aSLM : Investoren-Präsentation H1-Bericht 2022
PU
02:24aSLM : Investors Presentation on H1 Report 2022
PU
08/02SLM : Bosch Acquires Two SLM®500s, Supercharging Its Additive Expansion and Further Propelling the Automotive Industry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLM : Investoren-Präsentation H1-Bericht 2022

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2022 Earnings Presentation

August 18, 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

This Presentation has been produced by SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company"), has not been verified independently, and is provided for information purposes only.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, contained in this Presentation are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. A multitude of factors can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Neither the Company nor any other person guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments.

No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates nor any of their respective officers, employees or advisers accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

By reviewing this Presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the Company, the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

This Presentation speaks as of August 18th, 2022. Nothing shall under any circumstances create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements, in particular forward-looking statements, to reflect future events or developments.

This Presentation is not a securities prospectus and does not contain all information with regard to the Company and/or its securities that may be essential to make an investment decision with respect to the Company's securities. An investment decision must be based solely on any related securities prospectus that is made available on the Company's website in the future. Such prospectus will also include a description of the risks specific to the situation of the Company and/or the offered securities which are material for the taking of any investment decisions.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an offer or invitation or recommendation to, purchase or sell or subscribe for, or as any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction. Neither this Presentation, nor any part thereof or anything contained or referred to therein, should form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or serve as an inducement in relation to, a decision to purchase or subscribe for or enter into any contract or make any other commitment whatsoever in relation to any such securities.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state in the United States of America and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration.

2

Business Update

H1 2022

3

Highlights

  • Q2 2022 EBITDA includes two favorable one-off items (EUR +1.7m), currency tailwinds and reversal of provisions not required.
  • Q2 2021: EUR -4.1m.

ORDER INTAKE

BACKLOG

Order Intake

  • Q2 2022: EUR 22.6m (+100% YoY)
  • H1 2022: EUR 39.4m (+59% YoY)

Order Backlog

  • June 2022: EUR 49.1m (+62% YoY)

REVENUE

  • Q2 2022: EUR 26.1m (+60% YoY)
  • H1 2022: EUR 42.5m (+34% YoY)
  • Record revenue for H1 2022 due to:
    • Completion of initial NXG XII 600s
    • Continued strength in the existing portfolio

PROFITABILITY (EBITDA)

  • Q2 2022: EUR 1.3m# (+++ YoY*)
  • H1 2022: EUR -3.0m (+51% YoY)
  • STRONG PROFITABILITY PERFORMANCE driven by solid operating leverage + focus on operational efficiency.

STRATEGIC BUSINESS

UPDATES

  • Successful NXG XII 600 roll-out with additional order intake of two NXG XII 600 systems in Q2 2022.
  • Received orders for two SLM®500s from Rolls Royce expanding their install base of SLM®500s as part of the pre- production ramp up to produce the Pearl®10X engine.
  • Management Board bolstered with the addition of Charles Grace as CCO.

4

First NXG XII 600 Shipments

Pivotal in disrupting the auto manufacturing sector

  • Large install base of 16 SLM® systems, including 5 NXG XII 600 systems, with more on order for delivery in 2022.
  • The NXG XII 600 is a vital component of the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS®) and provides further enhanced productivity.
  • As a result of the NXG XII 600:

Sustainable volume manufacturing

Costly, traditional tooling and capital expenses

  • The NXG XII 600 systems are currently being actively utilized by Divergent Technologies, including for the purpose of meeting the growing production demand from several major global carmaker (OEM) programs
  • Since April 2022, Divergent Technologies has raised $240 million in Series C funding, venture financing facilities and a revolving line of credit.

BRAKE ASSEMBLY

CHASSIS STRUCTURE

Layer Thickness: 90 µm

Print Time: ~61 hours

Representative image only

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

SLM Solutions Group AG published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
11:14aSLM : Investoren-Präsentation H1-Bericht 2022
PU
02:24aSLM : Investors Presentation on H1 Report 2022
PU
08/02SLM : Bosch Acquires Two SLM®500s, Supercharging Its Additive Expansion and Further Propel..
PU
07/20SLM : New addition to the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG with further C-Suite ..
PU
07/12SLM : First two NXG XII 600 production systems completed
PU
07/12SLM Solutions Group AG Completes First Two NXG XII 600 Production Systems
CI
05/31SLM SOLUTIONS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/18SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/16SLM Solutions Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : SLM Solutions Group AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 98,6 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2022 -16,1 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2022 68,3 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 263 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 488
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SLM Solutions Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,60 €
Average target price 18,23 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam O'Leary Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Ackermann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schweppe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Bierleutgeb Chief Operating Officer
Hans-Joachim Ihde Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG-31.68%268
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.41%14 508
NORDSON CORPORATION-4.10%14 079
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.28.79%13 191
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-24.04%7 280
VALMET OYJ-28.79%5 031