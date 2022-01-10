SLM : Leading Space Company Orders Two NXG Xll 600s From SLM Solutions, Accelerating Its Path to Win Space Race

Log in
    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
  Report
Leading Space Company Orders Two NXG Xll 600s From SLM Solutions, Accelerating Its Path to Win Space Race

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
Leading Space Company Orders Two NXG Xll 600s From SLM Solutions, Accelerating Its Path to Win Space Race

"Built for space," the NXG Xll 600 surpasses the volume and speed of industry benchmark technology and brings true serial production to space components.

Lubeck, Germany - 10 January 2022. Today, SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company") announced that a leading California-based rocket company had ordered two NXG Xll 600s to make its space missions more affordable and efficient by creating lighter, faster, and more robust space components.

As space companies battle with unprecedented demand to get space-based technology into orbit, the need for solutions to meet their requirements accelerates. The NXG Xll 600 overcomes many challenges due to its large build envelope, ability to work with space-friendly alloys such as nickel and copper, and high-speed production rates that are crucial for the space sector's tremendous demands.

Dr. Simon Merkt-Schippers, EVP Product Management of SLM Solutions, remarked: "The NXG XII 600 is a true game-changer for the rapidly growing (New) Space industry. Here, traditional space companies and established players must cope with strong growth and an urgent need for complex parts to win the modern space race. SLM Solutions technology enables more affordable missions due to smarter designs that make rocket engines more efficient, bringing their performance to the next level. There is probably no faster and more efficient way to explore orbit and come out triumphant than utilizing the capabilities of the NXG XII 600."

Up to five times faster and featuring >40% more build volume than the industry benchmark, the NXG Xll 600 is the ultimate solution for space companies looking to take advantage of its power, quality, and reliability. On top of this, premium part quality is ensured by best-in-class scanning strategies, including patented overlap technology that exceeds spaces' requirements in terms of surface quality and mechanical properties.

About SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is an integrated solutions provider and metal additive manufacturing partner. The company takes a vested interest in customers' long-term success with metal additive manufacturing. Robust Selective Laser Melting machines optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient part production and SLM Solutions' experts work with customers at each stage of the process to provide the support that elevates the use of the technology and ensures their return on investment is maximized. A publicly traded company, SLM Solutions Group AG is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

For more info contact: www.slm-solutions.com

Disclaimer

SLM Solutions Group AG published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
