SLM : Roland Busch resigns from Supervisory Board

Lübeck, Germany - March 31, 2022. Mr. Roland Busch has given us notice to resign from his role as member of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG and Chairman of the Audit Committee for personal reasons by 20. April 2022. The Supervisory Board regrets the resignation and thanks Mr. Busch for the excellent cooperation in the recent years. The Nomination Committee and the Supervisory Board will discuss in due course the appointment of the vacant Supervisory Board position.

About SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is an integrated solutions provider and metal additive manufacturing partner. The company takes a vested interest in customers' long-term success with metal additive manufacturing. Robust Selective Laser Melting machines optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient part production and SLM Solutions' experts work with customers at each stage of the process to provide the support that elevates the use of the technology and ensures their return on investment is maximized. A publicly traded company, SLM Solutions Group AG is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit www.slm-solutions.com.