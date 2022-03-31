Log in
    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM : Roland Busch resigns from Supervisory Board

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Roland Busch resigns from Supervisory Board

Lübeck, Germany - March 31, 2022. Mr. Roland Busch has given us notice to resign from his role as member of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG and Chairman of the Audit Committee for personal reasons by 20. April 2022. The Supervisory Board regrets the resignation and thanks Mr. Busch for the excellent cooperation in the recent years. The Nomination Committee and the Supervisory Board will discuss in due course the appointment of the vacant Supervisory Board position.

About SLM Solutions
SLM Solutions is an integrated solutions provider and metal additive manufacturing partner. The company takes a vested interest in customers' long-term success with metal additive manufacturing. Robust Selective Laser Melting machines optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient part production and SLM Solutions' experts work with customers at each stage of the process to provide the support that elevates the use of the technology and ensures their return on investment is maximized. A publicly traded company, SLM Solutions Group AG is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit www.slm-solutions.com.

Disclaimer

SLM Solutions Group AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2022 -10,6 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 66,8 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 319 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SLM Solutions Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,04 €
Average target price 26,00 €
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam O'Leary Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Ackermann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schweppe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Joachim Ihde Member-Supervisory Board
Stig Magnus René Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG-17.31%356
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.34%14 412
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.87%13 321
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-19.82%8 772
VALMET OYJ-23.09%4 736
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.56%4 572