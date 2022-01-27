Log in
SLM Solutions Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/27/2022 | 05:21am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sam
Last name(s): O'Leary

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG

b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 13720.00 EUR
13.96 EUR 1116.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.9970 EUR 14836.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: HAML


27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72184  27.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
