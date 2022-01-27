SLM Solutions Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2022 / 11:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sam Last name(s): O'Leary

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG

b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A111338

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.00 EUR 13720.00 EUR 13.96 EUR 1116.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.9970 EUR 14836.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Lang & Schwarz Exchange MIC: HAML

