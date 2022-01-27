|
SLM Solutions Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.01.2022 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Sam
|Last name(s):
|O'Leary
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.00 EUR
|13720.00 EUR
|13.96 EUR
|1116.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|13.9970 EUR
|14836.8000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Lang & Schwarz Exchange
|MIC:
|HAML
27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|
|Estlandring 4
|
|23560 Lübeck
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
72184 27.01.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|Sales 2021
|
73,0 M
81,8 M
81,8 M
|Net income 2021
|
-19,0 M
-21,3 M
-21,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
32,0 M
35,8 M
35,8 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-15,2x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
309 M
349 M
347 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,68x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|429
|Free-Float
|57,8%
|
