SLM Solutions Group AG    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG
02.11.2020 / 10:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Street: Estlandring 4
Postal code: 23560
City: Lübeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.91 % 0.15 % 10.06 % 19,778,953
Previous notification 8.24 % 0.10 % 8.34 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 1,959,738 0.00 % 9.91 %
Total 1,959,738 9.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 29,217 0.15 %
    Total 29,217 0.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 9,86 % % 10,00 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
E*TRADE Financial, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has a right of use. 

Date
30 Oct 2020


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144615  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

