    AM3D   DE000A111338

SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/18/2021 | 03:43am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-18 / 09:42 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           SLM Solutions Group AG 
 
 Street:                         Estlandring 4 
 
 Postal code:                    23560 
 
 City:                           Lübeck 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299004VIBQF63906C97 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Merrill Lynch International 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 13 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.27 %                    20.03 %      23.31 %                           21,960,693 
 
 Previous                          3.90 %                    19.88 %      23.78 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A111338               0        718,735         0.00 %         3.27 % 
 
 Total                    718,735                       3.27 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right to recall    N/A                         N/A                                          70,381             0.32 % 
 
 Rights of use      N/A                         N/A                                       4,228,822            19.26 % 
 
                                                Total                                     4,299,203            19.58 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swaps          29/07/2022 - 31/08/    N/A                     Cash                              100,115         0.46 % 
                2023 
 
                                                               Total                             100,115         0.46 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 Bank of America                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Corporation 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 BofAML Jersey Holdings                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 BofAML EMEA Holdings 2                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 ML UK Capital Holdings                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Merrill Lynch                                3.27 %                                  19.88 %                  23.15 % 
 International 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Bank of America                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Corporation 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 BAC North America                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Holding Company 
 
 Bank of America,                                  %                                        %                        % 
 National Association 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SLM Solutions Group AG 
              Estlandring 4 
              23560 Lübeck 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.slm-solutions.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241331 2021-10-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

