SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: SLM Solutions Group AG Street: Estlandring 4 Postal code: 23560 City: Lübeck Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. Merrill Lynch International 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Oct 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.27 % 20.03 % 23.31 % 21,960,693 Previous 3.90 % 19.88 % 23.78 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A111338 0 718,735 0.00 % 3.27 % Total 718,735 3.27 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right to recall N/A N/A 70,381 0.32 % Rights of use N/A N/A 4,228,822 19.26 % Total 4,299,203 19.58 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Swaps 29/07/2022 - 31/08/ N/A Cash 100,115 0.46 % 2023 Total 100,115 0.46 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings % % % Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % % Limited ML UK Capital Holdings % % % Limited Merrill Lynch 3.27 % 19.88 % 23.15 % International - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America % % % Holding Company Bank of America, % % % National Association 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 15 Oct 2021

