SLM : Sustainability and environmental consciousness have long been part of SLM Solutions' day-to-day operations. The environmental report is a summary of our internal initiatives and efforts and targets regarding our environmental footprint.
ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT
January 2021
Sam O'Leary (CEO)
Dear SLM Solutions Stakeholders,
I am pleased to share with you SLM Solutions' ﬁrst environmental report. While sustainability and environmental consciousness have long been part of SLM Solutions' day-to-day operations, we have for the ﬁrst time created a comprehensive summary of our internal initiatives, eﬀorts, and targets regarding our environmental footprint. In this report, we will also illustrate the positive environmental impact of our technology on the future of manufacturing.
Through our environmentally related ISO certiﬁcations and through many characteristics of our products - including the use of high-eﬃciency lasers and pumps, and our fully automated closed loop powder supply system - SLM Solutions demonstrates that environmental consciousness is already deeply rooted in our products and our daily operations. Moreover, we have once more intensiﬁed our focus on sustainability during the past year. We have established dedicated internal teams which are actively working on enhancing our environmental impact. These groups, together with all our employees and senior management, have already launched a wide range of additional initiatives and targets. Some examples include:
I am therefore very proud to say that we, at SLM Solutions, have created a culture which is not only innovative in terms of our technological advancements, but has also a deeply internalised mindset of environmental consciousness.
In addition to our internal eﬀorts, we maintain an ongoing dialogue with customers, public authorities, and investors to emphasize the positive environmental impact which is naturally embedded in the Additive Manufacturing technology. When compared to traditional manufacturing methods, Additive Manufacturing has a wide range of environmentally related advantages ranging from substantially reduced waste production to optimized products regarding weight and assembly steps, to simpliﬁed supply chains. We are very proud that we can thereby contribute to the transition to greener manufacturing.
While we at SLM Solutions are keenly aware that sustainability and an improvement of our environmental impact requires continuous eﬀort, we are happy to share with you our good progress and are conﬁdent that we have set a solid basis for the years to come. In the future, we plan to expand on our ESG related reporting to further enhance transparency and to strengthen our active dialogue with all our stakeholders regarding Environmental, Social and Governance matters.
I am happy that you are following our journey towards protecting our planet's scarce resources and I hope that you will ﬁnd this report both informative and interesting.
Yours sincerely,
Sam O'Leary
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Direct Environmental Impact and Initiatives for the Conservation of Nature and Resources
Environmental protection and a resource-saving production are part of our core principles and day-to-day activities. Additionally, they are naturally embedded in the core of our technology: Additive Manufacturing. Through our Additive Manufacturing technology, we inherently have not only a signiﬁcant positive direct environmental impact when compared with traditional manufacturing techniques, but components produced with Additive Manufacturing also have a substantially better environmental footprint:
Waste Production: In comparison with traditional manufacturing methods like casting or machining, Additive Manufacturing produces near zero waste because almost all the metal powder can be processed into a ﬁnished metal product. The metal powder which is not directly transformed into the ﬁnal solid product is up to 95% recyclable.
Parts: Additive Manufacturing allows the reduction of weights and assembly steps due to its design ﬂexibility.
Supply Chain: Additive Manufacturing enables onsite production and therefore signiﬁcantly reduces the dependency on global supply chains and the negative environmental impact from global logistics (i.e., transportation).
At the same time, environmental consciousness is deeply rooted in our operational practices and systems:
We use high-eﬃciency ﬁbre lasers to achieve low power consumption. The eﬃciency of these lasers is similar to or even higher than the eﬃciency of LEDs for general lighting.
Our latest machine generation NXG XII 600 uses the highest eﬃciency pump on the market for circulating inert gas (65% eﬃciency).
The production process takes place in a sealed system. Highest standard ﬁne ﬁlters (H14) are used when venting the machine to the atmosphere.
Any excess metal powder used in the machine gets automatically recycled and is automatically reused during the production process. This is achieved through our fully automated closed loop powder supply system.
Our supply chain is highly localized and most of our suppliers are located in Germany (~86% in 2020)
While we have already achieved key milestones on our way to greater sustainability, we constantly strive to improve our direct environmental footprint with a broad range of processes and initiatives.
Product Stewardship
For newly designed products, we keep a close eye on the environmental sustainability and the eﬃcient use of energy. We are continuously implementing improvements, ideally such that go beyond pure compliance with present statutory requirements. Therefore, we maintain an ongoing dialogue with all relevant stakeholders, among others employees, public authorities, customers, suppliers and investors, on topics of environmental and energy management.
Moreover, we are part of the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade group that seeks to educate the public and industry about positive environmental beneﬁts of our technology and promotes the adoption of Additive Manufacturing as an alternative to conventional manufacturing methods.
Our engineering and supply chain teams are dedicated to improve the environmental footprint of our existing products. Accordingly, during the last year, we set for ourselves a range of targets and launched several initia- tives. These include, but are not limited to:
5% reduction in the power consumption of our systems over the next ﬁve years (2020 - 2025)
10% reduction of the hazardous metal sludge produced from our systems over the next ﬁve years (2020 - 2025)
Initiation of a life cycle assessment for our systems
Development of a waste concept for metal powder for our customers
Energy Management
We are committed to responsible energy management. Wherever it is cost-eﬀective and technologically possible, we implement energy eﬃciency measures at our locations and our systems.
ISO Certications
Besides ISO 9001 (quality management system), we have successfully achieved the ISO 50001:2018 (energy management system) and ISO 14001 certiﬁcates (environmental management) conﬁrming that we have already deeply integrated environmental consciousness in our daily operations.
Internal Working Groups
We at SLM Solutions aim to leverage as much internal knowledge, ideas and experiences as possible to generate concepts to improve our environmental footprint. We have therefore established two working groups which strive to actively enhance our environmental impact as well as our energy usage. Both working groups consist of members of all internal departments (procurement, logistics, production, ﬁnancing, etc.). In regular meetings, progress is discussed, and new actions are initiated. Group members are responsible for the implementation of the deﬁned actions in their respective departments. The topics covered by the working groups include, but are not limited to:
Working group energy
Energy management, energy savings and energy supply
Working group environment
Production, reduction, selection and transport of raw materials and inventory
Water management and water conversation
Avoidance, recycling, reuse, and disposal of waste
Environmentally relevant changes to existing production processes and systems
In 2020, these working groups have met regularly and have, together with senior management, agreed on and started a wide range of initiatives:
Initiation of a R&D project to improve the energy eﬃciency of our machines
Deﬁnition of electricity consumption and waste reduction targets for our machines
Initiation of a life cycle assessment project for our machines
Support in the redesign of the supplier selection and audit questionnaire to incorporate ISO certiﬁcation, environmental, energy and waste related questions
Initiation of a project to develop a global waste concept for metal powder for our customers
Installation of electricity consumption measuring devices for our machines used at the Lübeck site
Programming of a new electricity and gas monitoring tool
Consumption Data
At our sites, we primarily consume electricity, heat from natural gas, diesel and water. The data for the consumed resources is recorded and analysed regularly in the central energy register. Thus, we can observe trends and identify further reduction potential.
During the last year, we have made considerable progress in monitoring and managing our energy consumption data. The number of electricity meters in Lübeck has been increased considerably, allowing for a more targeted analysis of our electricity consumption. This has facilitated the development of more eﬀective and speciﬁc energy saving initiatives. Further, the purchase of electricity has been centralized.
At our sites, a total of 2,782 MWh of electricity was used in 2020, 1,348 MWh of heat (natural gas), 81,446 litre of diesel and 1,813 m3 of water.
