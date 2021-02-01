SLM : Sustainability and environmental consciousness have long been part of SLM Solutions' day-to-day operations. The environmental report is a summary of our internal initiatives and efforts and targets regarding our environmental footprint.

Sam O'Leary (CEO)

Dear SLM Solutions Stakeholders,

I am pleased to share with you SLM Solutions' ﬁrst environmental report. While sustainability and environmental consciousness have long been part of SLM Solutions' day-to-day operations, we have for the ﬁrst time created a comprehensive summary of our internal initiatives, eﬀorts, and targets regarding our environmental footprint. In this report, we will also illustrate the positive environmental impact of our technology on the future of manufacturing.

Through our environmentally related ISO certiﬁcations and through many characteristics of our products - including the use of high-eﬃciency lasers and pumps, and our fully automated closed loop powder supply system - SLM Solutions demonstrates that environmental consciousness is already deeply rooted in our products and our daily operations. Moreover, we have once more intensiﬁed our focus on sustainability during the past year. We have established dedicated internal teams which are actively working on enhancing our environmental impact. These groups, together with all our employees and senior management, have already launched a wide range of additional initiatives and targets. Some examples include:

A 5% reduction in the power consumption of our systems over the next ﬁve years (2020 - 2025)

A 10% reduction of the hazardous metal sludge produced from our systems over the next ﬁve years (2020 - 2025)

The development of a comprehensive waste concept for metal powder for our customers

I am therefore very proud to say that we, at SLM Solutions, have created a culture which is not only innovative in terms of our technological advancements, but has also a deeply internalised mindset of environmental consciousness.

In addition to our internal eﬀorts, we maintain an ongoing dialogue with customers, public authorities, and investors to emphasize the positive environmental impact which is naturally embedded in the Additive Manufacturing technology. When compared to traditional manufacturing methods, Additive Manufacturing has a wide range of environmentally related advantages ranging from substantially reduced waste production to optimized products regarding weight and assembly steps, to simpliﬁed supply chains. We are very proud that we can thereby contribute to the transition to greener manufacturing.

While we at SLM Solutions are keenly aware that sustainability and an improvement of our environmental impact requires continuous eﬀort, we are happy to share with you our good progress and are conﬁdent that we have set a solid basis for the years to come. In the future, we plan to expand on our ESG related reporting to further enhance transparency and to strengthen our active dialogue with all our stakeholders regarding Environmental, Social and Governance matters.

I am happy that you are following our journey towards protecting our planet's scarce resources and I hope that you will ﬁnd this report both informative and interesting.

Yours sincerely,

■

Sam O'Leary

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

SLM Solutions Group AG