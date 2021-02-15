Log in
SLM : achieves revenue growth of more than 20% in 2020; continued profitability improvement

02/15/2021
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
SLM Solutions achieves revenue growth of more than 20% in 2020; continued profitability improvement

15.02.2021 / 07:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions achieves revenue growth of more than 20% in 2020; continued profitability improvement

  • Strong revenue performance in 2020. Revenues of approximately EUR 61 million, up 24% vs 2019. Guidance had been for growth of at least 20%.
  • Preliminary EBITDA improved as expected between EUR -14.5 m and EUR -15.5 m (guidance: EUR -13 m to EUR -18 m)
  • For 2021, SLM is targeting revenue growth of at least 15% supported by a strong machine backlog at the start of 2021; EBITDA improvement expected to continue.
  • Outlook beyond fiscal 2021 to benefit from the impact of sales from the industry leading NXG XII 600
  • Charlie Grace joins SLM as the new Chief Sales Officer

Lübeck, 15 February 2021 - SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2020. The Company achieved revenues of approximately EUR 61 million, up approximately 24% versus the previous year. Despite the significant challenges posed by the global COVID19 pandemic on industrial demand, SLM was able to deliver strong revenue growth across its product portfolio and global customer base. Preliminary EBITDA for 2020 of EUR -14.5 million to EUR -15.5 million reflects a significant improvement from EUR -26 million in 2019 and lies towards the midpoint of the previously guided range. The improvement in EBITDA reflects the improvements in operational rigour implemented throughout the year.

"This year for SLM wouldn't have been possible without the innovative hard work and dedication of the SLM team worldwide" said Sam O'Leary, SLM's CEO. "Helping to meet our customer's needs while continuing to lead in industrialising additive manufacturing technology has proven to our customers that SLM is a strong and dependable long-term partner that will help them to overcome their manufacturing challenges and pursue new opportunities afforded by Additive Manufacturing."

Continued revenue growth and a further improvement in profitability expected in 2021

For 2021, SLM is targeting revenue growth of at least 15% and a further improvement in EBITDA. Further, the Management Board of SLM Solutions expects the Company's revenue growth to accelerate in 2022 due to the expected positive impact from sales of SLM's NXG XII 600, the world's leading and most productive powder bed laser fusion system. "The customer response we have received since the launch of our NXG machine has exceeded even our high expectations" said CEO Sam O'Leary.

Dirk Ackermann, CFO of SLM Solutions: "Compared to the first half of 2020, our order intake more than doubled in the second half of the year. Further supporting our positive outlook for 2021 is the strong machine backlog of EUR 30 million that we started the year with. While we still see some customer hesitation due to the uncertainties presented by COVID19, the benefits of additive manufacturing are also allowing many of our customers to better react to the supply chain and manufacturing challenges posed by the pandemic. Our current forecast cautiously assumes that the economic environment will slowly normalize and the COVID19 burdens will slowly ease during the second half of 2021. Should our core markets recover faster than assumed in this scenario, we do not rule out a stronger sales growth than currently expected."

The final and audited figures will be published on 25 March 2021 in SLM Solutions' Annual Report 2020. The report will be made available for download at www.slm-solutions.com in the "Investor Relations" section in German and English.

Charlie Grace new Chief Sales Officer at SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is pleased to announce that Charlie Grace has joined SLM as Chief Sales Officer and General Manager of our US business. Charlie brings nearly 25 years of industry sales experience at companies ExOne, Xerox, EFI and 3D Systems. He will be based in the US, heading up SLM Solutions' global sales team.

Sam O'Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions: "I look forward to working with Charlie and welcome him to the SLM Solutions management team. We are convinced that he will strengthen our global sales organisation and our presence in US market and therefore make important contributions to SLM's overall commercial success."

 

About the company:
Based in Lübeck, Germany, SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading global supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company develops and produces 3D printing machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China.


Contact:
Dirk Ackermann
SLM Solutions Group AG
E-Mail: ir@slm-solutions.com

.

 


15.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A111338
WKN: A11133
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1168124

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1168124  15.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168124&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
