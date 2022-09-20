Advanced search
    1SES01AE   SK1120008034

SLOVENSKÉ ENERGETICKÉ STROJÁRNE A.S.

(1SES01AE)
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2022-04-13
0.2000 EUR   +1900.00%
10:10aSLOVENSKE ENERGETICKE STROJÁRNE : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - SES a.s. Tlmače
PU
09/14SLOVENSKE ENERGETICKE STROJÁRNE : Takeover bids - SES a.s. Tlmače
PU
09/14SLOVENSKE ENERGETICKE STROJÁRNE : Takeover bids - SES a.s. Tlmače
PU
Slovenske Energeticke Strojárne : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - SES a.s. Tlmače

09/20/2022 | 10:10am EDT
PRESS RELEASE FROM September 20, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Termination of trading:
The trading with the share issues with ISIN: SK1120008034 and SK1120010386, of the issuer SLOVENSKE ENERGETICKE STROJARNE a.s., ICO: 31 411 690, will be terminated on the BSSE's main listed market with effectiveness from September 21, 2022 based on the decision of the General Meeting to terminate the trading on the BSSE.
Disclaimer

SES Tlmace a.s. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 23,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,17 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,41 M 5,41 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 0,71%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luká Krítek General Manager
Milan Války Financial Director
Jirí Novácek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivan Novosad Head-Information Technology
Otília vecová Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLOVENSKÉ ENERGETICKÉ STROJÁRNE A.S.1,900.00%5
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-7.65%49 232
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-33.21%37 409
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-21.24%36 871
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-28.43%32 670
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-22.45%19 790