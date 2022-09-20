Slovenske Energeticke Strojárne : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - SES a.s. Tlmače
09/20/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Show all announcements from this day
PRESS RELEASE FROM September 20, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Termination of trading:
The trading with the share issues with ISIN: SK1120008034 and SK1120010386, of the issuer SLOVENSKE ENERGETICKE STROJARNE a.s., ICO: 31 411 690, will be terminated on the BSSE's main listed market with effectiveness from September 21, 2022 based on the decision of the General Meeting to terminate the trading on the BSSE.
SES Tlmace a.s. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:09:07 UTC.