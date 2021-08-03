Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SLR Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLRC   US83413U1007

SLR INVESTMENT CORP.

(SLRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLR Investment : Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

08/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLR Investment Corp. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Stable Net Asset Value

Robust Q3 Pipeline Should Drive Meaningful Portfolio Growth

Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q3, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) (the 'Company' or 'SLRC'), today reported net investment income of $15.5 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second quarter 2021.

At June 30, 2021, net asset value (NAV) was $20.29 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share from March 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio was 100% performing.

The Board declared a third quarter distribution of $0.41 per share payable on October 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 23, 2021. The specific tax characteristics will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At June 30, 2021:

Comprehensive Investment portfolio* fair value: $1.92 billion
Number of portfolio companies: >600*
Net assets: $857.4 million
Net asset value per share: $20.29
Net debt-to-equity: 0.73x
Available capital**: $744 million, subject to borrowing base availability

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity*** for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:

Investments made during the quarter: $173.2 million
Investments prepaid and sold during the quarter: $301.5 million

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:

Net investment income: $15.5 million
Net investment income per share: $0.37
Net realized and unrealized gain: $3.0 million
Net increase in net assets from operations: $18.6 million
Earnings per share: $0.44

* The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is comprised of SLRC's investment portfolio, SLR Credit Solutions' ('SLR-CS') full portfolio, SLR Equipment Finance's ('SLR-EF') full portfolio and Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC's ('KBH') full portfolio, and excludes the Company's fair value of the equity interests in SLR-CS, SLR-EF and KBH and also excludes SLRC's loan to KBH.

** Please see Liquidity and Capital Resources.

*** Comprehensive Portfolio Activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes gross originations through SLR-CS, SLR-EF and KBH.

'SLRC's portfolio continued to perform well during the second quarter, driven by our conservative underwriting and focus on investing in upper middle-market companies and our specialty finance strategies,' said Michael Gross, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. 'Our stable foundation positions us to capitalize on the increased sponsor-driven activity.'

'Our third quarter activity is strong and the pipeline is robust. We expect investments across our strategies to result in meaningful portfolio growth during Q3,' said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. 'The third quarter investments should bring SLRC's net leverage close to its target range.'

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7786 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9930. Participants should reference SLR Investment Corp. and the participant passcode of 2376837 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until August 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 2376837. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through SLR Investment's website, www.slrinvestmentcorp.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Investment Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, SLRC had total originations of $173.2 million and repayments and amortization of $301.5 million across its five core business units: cash flow, asset-based, equipment finance, life science lending, and corporate leasing resulting in a net portfolio reduction of $128.3 million to the comprehensive portfolio.

The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity (1) - Q2 2021
(in millions)
Asset Class Cash Flow
Loans 		Asset-based
Loans / SLR-CS(2) 		Equipment
Financings / SLR-EF(3) 		Life Science
Loans 		Corporate Leasing / KBH(4) Total
Portfolio
Activity
Originations $48.0 $27.3 $23.7 $5.6 $68.6 $173.2
Repayments /
Amortization 		$40.8 $99.7 $31.2 $64.5 $65.3 $301.5
Net Portfolio
Activity 		$7.2 ($72.4) ($7.5) ($58.9) $3.3 ($128.3)

(1) Total Portfolio Activity includes gross originations/repayments across each business unit.
(2) Includes SLR-CS' full portfolio and asset-based loans on the Company's balance sheet.
(3) Includes SLR-EF's full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company's balance sheet.
(4) Gross origination and repayment activity for KBH's portfolio.

Portfolio Composition

Our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by business unit at June 30, 2021 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Composition
(at fair value) 		Amount Weighted Average
Asset Yield(5)
($mm) %
Cash Flow Senior Secured Loans $338.6 17.6% 8.4%
Asset-Based Senior Secured Loans / SLR-CS1) $389.8 20.3% 10.3%
Equipment Senior Secured Financings / SLR-EF(2) $313.8 16.4% 9.9%
Life Science Senior Secured Loans $270.7 14.1% 9.7%(6)
Corporate Leasing / KBH(3) $592.2 30.9% 10.2%(7)
Total Senior Secured Loans $1,905.1 99.3% 9.8%
Equity and Equity-like Securities $13.6 0.7%
Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $1,918.7 100%
Floating Rate Investments(4) $1,002.4 52.5%
First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,821.9 95.0%
Second Lien Senior Secured Cash Flow Loans $46.8 2.4%
Second Lien Senior Secured Asset-Based Loans $36.4 1.9%

(1) Includes SLR-CS' full portfolio and asset-based and lender finance loans on the Company's balance sheet and excludes the Company's equity investment in SLR-CS.
(2) Includes SLR-EF's full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company's balance sheet and excludes the Company's equity investments in SLR-EF.
(3) Includes KBH's full portfolio and excludes the Company's equity and debt investments in KBH.
(4) Floating rate investments calculated as a percent of the Company's income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio. The majority of fixed rate loans are associated with SLR-EF and leases associated with KBH. Additionally, SLR-EF and KBH seek to match-fund their fixed rate assets with fixed rate liabilities.
(5) The weighted average asset yield for cash flow, asset-based and life science loans on balance sheet is based on a yield to maturity calculation. The weighted average yield for equipment financing and SLR-CS asset-based loans is calculated based on the expected average life of a loan for each asset class.
(6) Life Science yields exclude the impact of success fees and/or warrants.
(7) Represents the annualized Q2 2021 dividend yield at cost on SLRC's equity investment in KBH.

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across over 600 unique borrowers in over 75 industries and with an average exposure of $3.1 million, or 0.2% per issuer.

At June 30, 2021, 99.3% of the Company's Comprehensive Investment Portfolio was invested in senior secured loans, comprised of 95.0% first lien senior secured loans and approximately 4.3% second lien senior secured loans of which 2.4% were second lien cash flow loans and 1.9% were second lien asset-based loans.

The weighted average yield at fair value of all income-producing investments in the Comprehensive Portfolio was 9.8% at June 30, 2021.

SLR Investment Corp. Portfolio

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2021, 100% on a fair value basis and cost basis of the Company's portfolio was performing, with no investments on non-accrual status at quarter end.

The Company puts its greatest emphasis on risk mitigation and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of June 30, 2021, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value ($mm) % of Total Portfolio
1 $243.4 16.2%
2 $1,194.6 79.7%
3 $61.0 4.1%
4 $0.0 0.0%

Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit

Business Unit Contribution to Gross Investment Income(1)
(in millions)
For the Quarter
Ended: 		Cash Flow
Lending 		Asset-based
Lending /
SLR-CS 		Equipment
Financing / SLR-EF 		Life Science
Lending 		Corporate Leasing Total
6/30/2021 $7.6 $8.7 $4.0 $10.2 $5.1 $35.6
% Contribution 21.4% 24.4% 11.3% 28.5% 14.4% 100.0%

(1) Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit includes interest income/fees from cash flow loans on balance sheet, income/fees from asset-based loans on balance sheet and distributions from SLR-CS, income/fees from equipment financings and distributions from SLR-EF, distributions from KBH, and income/fees from life science loans.

SLR Investment Corp.'s Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020.

Investment Income

For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, gross investment income totaled $35.6 million and $28.6 million, respectively. The increase in gross investment income for the year over year three month periods was primarily due to growth in the income producing portfolio.

Expenses

Expenses totaled $20.1 million and $14.4 million, respectively, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The increase in expenses for the year over year period was primarily due to higher management and incentive fees resulting from a larger income producing investment portfolio on average.

Net Investment Income

The Company's net investment income totaled $15.5 million and $14.2 million, or $0.37 and $0.34 per average share, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain Net realized and unrealized gains for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $3.0 million and $39.8 million, respectively.

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company had a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $18.6 million and $54.0 million, respectively. For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, earnings per average share were $0.44 and $1.28, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Unsecured Debt

At June 30, 2021, approximately 67% of the Company's funded debt, or $446 million, was comprised of fixed rate unsecured notes.

Credit Facilities and Available Capital

At June 30, 2021, the Company had borrowings of $194 million and $30 million, respectively, under its $620 million and $50 million revolving credit facilities. The $194 million drawn on the Company's $620 million credit facility is comprised of $119 million revolver and $75 million term loan. When including undrawn capital on the SLR-CS, SLR-EF, and KBH non-recourse credit facilities, total available capital is $744 million, subject to borrowing base availability at June 30, 2021.

Leverage

On June 30, 2021, the Company's net debt-to-equity was 0.73x. SLRC's current leverage provides a significant cushion to its regulatory asset coverage limit of 2.0x debt-to-equity as well as its target leverage ratio of 0.9x - 1.25x.

Unfunded Commitments

At June 30, 2021, excluding commitments to SLR-CS and SLR-EF, the Company had unfunded commitments of approximately $82.4 million, including $15.8 million of revolver commitments.

Financial Statements and Tables

SLR Investment Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020
Assets
Investments at fair value:
Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $795,447 and $832,507, respectively) $ 793,029 $ 822,298
Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $719,600 and $724,428, respectively) 705,931 709,653
Cash 42,739 8,779
Cash equivalents (cost: $424,987 and $379,997, respectively) 424,987 379,997
Dividends receivable 9,010 7,927
Interest receivable 6,519 6,478
Receivable for investments sold 161 255
Prepaid expenses and other assets 699 571
Total assets $ 1,983,075 $ 1,935,958
Liabilities
Debt ($670,000 and $677,000 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,752 and $5,549, respectively.) $ 665,248 $ 671,451
Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased 425,267 380,038
Distributions payable 17,327 17,327
Management fee payable 6,890 6,535
Performance-based incentive fee payable 3,880 792
Interest payable 3,551 3,416
Administrative services payable 981 1,946
Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,485 2,430
Total liabilities $ 1,125,629 $ 1,083,935
Commitments and contingencies
Net Assets
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 42,260,826 and 42,260,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 423 $ 423
Paid-in capital in excess of par 962,481 962,481
Accumulated distributable net loss (105,458) (110,881)
Total net assets $ 857,446 $ 852,023
Net Asset Value Per Share $ 20.29 $ 20.16

SLR Investment Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three months ended
June 30, 2021
 June 30, 2020
INVESTMENT INCOME:
Interest:
Companies less than 5% owned $ 22,483 $ 20,573
Companies more than 25% owned 2,886 1,339
Dividends:
Companies less than 5% owned - 10
Companies more than 25% owned 9,832 6,215
Other income:
Companies less than 5% owned 356 485
Companies more than 25% owned 15 3
Total investment income 35,572 28,625
EXPENSES:
Management fees $ 6,890 $ 5,971
Performance-based incentive fees 3,879 -
Interest and other credit facility expenses 7,146 6,623
Administrative services expense 1,375 1,148
Other general and administrative expenses 763 682
Total expenses 20,053 14,424
Net investment income $ 15,519 $ 14,201


REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS, CASH EQUIVALENTS, DEBT AND UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS:
Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (companies less than 5% owned) $ 561 $ (24,794)
Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments, cash equivalents and unfunded commitments and net change in unrealized (gain) loss on debt:
Companies less than 5% owned 1,745 47,491
Companies more than 25% owned 742 25,787
Debt - (9,000)
Unfunded commitments - 361
Net change in unrealized gain on investments, cash equivalents, debt and unfunded commitments 2,487 64,639
Net realized and unrealized gain on investments, cash equivalents, debt and unfunded commitments 3,048 39,845
NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 18,567 $ 54,046
EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.44 $ 1.28

About SLR Investment Corp.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements,' which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance, financial condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with The Securities and Exchange Commission. SLR Investment Corp. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, unless required to do so by applicable law.

Contact
SLR Investment Corp.
Investor Relations
(646) 308-8770



Disclaimer

Solar Capital Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:42:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SLR INVESTMENT CORP.
05:43pSLR INVESTMENT : Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results (Form 8..
PU
04:48pSLR INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04:21pSLR INVESTMENT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pSLR INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04:05pSLR INVESTMENT : Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results
AQ
07/01SLR Investment Corp. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Q..
GL
06/22SLR INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05SLR INVESTMENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05SLR INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/05SLR INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 71,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 8,70%
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart SLR INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
SLR Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLR INVESTMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,86 $
Average target price 19,88 $
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stuart Gross Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Spohler Co-Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Richard L. Peteka Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Guy F. Talarico Chief Compliance Officer
Steven I. Hochberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLR INVESTMENT CORP.7.71%797
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.53%8 926
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.51%5 973
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.49%3 979
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION50.09%3 149
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.16%2 668