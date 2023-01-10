Advanced search
SLR Investment Corp. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
GL
SLR Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Distribution for January 2023
GL
SLR Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Distribution for January 2023
AQ
SLR Investment Corp. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

01/10/2023 | 09:02am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (203) 518-9708. Participants should reference SLR Investment Corp. and Conference ID: SLRC4Q22. A telephone replay will be available until March 15, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 839-2434. International callers should dial (402) 220-7211.

This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties from the Event Calendar within the “Investors” tab of SLR Investment Corp.’s website, www.slrinvestmentcorp.com. Please register online prior to the start of the call. For those who are not able to listen to the broadcast live, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SLR INVESTMENT CORP.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Contact:

SLR Investment Corp.
Richard Pivirotto
646-308-8770


