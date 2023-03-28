Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SM Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   US78454L1008

SM ENERGY COMPANY

(SM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-28 pm EDT
27.55 USD   -0.61%
04:16pSm energy declares quarterly cash dividend
PR
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
03/01Cowen Downgrades SM Energy Company to Market Perform From Outperform With $35 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

03/28/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2023. The Company currently has approximately 120.5 million shares of common stock outstanding, which reflects a reduction of approximately 1.4 million shares from the previously reported quarter that were repurchased by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301783533.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SM ENERGY COMPANY
04:16pSm energy declares quarterly cash dividend
PR
03/02North American Morning Briefing: Rising Yields -3-
DJ
03/01Cowen Downgrades SM Energy Company to Market Perform From Outperform With $35 Price Tar..
MT
02/27Transcript : SM Energy Company Presents at 28th Annual Vail Summit, Feb-27-20..
CI
02/27Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on SM Energy to $34 From $36, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
02/23Transcript : SM Energy Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23SM ENERGY CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/22Sm Energy : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22SM Energy Company Reports Unaudited Consolidated Production Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
02/22SM Energy Company Provides Production Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year of 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM ENERGY COMPANY
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer