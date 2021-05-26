Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SM Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   US78454L1008

SM ENERGY COMPANY

(SM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Energy : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.  An investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on June 2, 2021.

  • June 2, 2021 – Wells Fargo Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will meet with investors in one-on-one settings. This event will not be webcast.

  • June 8, 2021 – RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

  • June 9, 2021 – Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

  • June 10, 2021 – Bank of America Energy Credit Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

  • June 23, 2021 – J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 12:10 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited time.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

Jeremy Kline, jkline@sm-energy.com, 303-863-4313

SM Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301300272.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SM ENERGY COMPANY
04:31pSM ENERGY  : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/19SM ENERGY  : Wells Fargo Adjusts SM Energy's Price Target to $25 from $21, Keeps..
MT
05/13SM ENERGY  : Siebert Williams Shank Adjusts SM Energy Company PT to $30 From $22..
MT
04/30SM ENERGY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
04/30SM ENERGY  : Q1 Adjusted Loss Unchanged, Revenue Rises; Reaffirms 2021 Forecasts
MT
04/22SM ENERGY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20SM ENERGY  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Call
PR
04/09SM ENERGY  : KeyBanc Adjusts SM Energy's Price Target to $28 from $14, Keeps Ove..
MT
04/08SM ENERGY  : Maintains Semi-Annual Cash Dividend at $0.01 a Share, Payable May 7..
MT
04/08SM ENERGY  : Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend
PR
More news