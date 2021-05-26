SM Energy : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences. An investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on June 2, 2021.

June 2, 2021 – Wells Fargo Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will meet with investors in one-on-one settings. This event will not be webcast.





– Wells Fargo Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer will meet with investors in one-on-one settings. This event will not be webcast. June 8, 2021 – RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.





– RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. June 9, 2021 – Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.





– Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer will present at and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. June 10, 2021 – Bank of America Energy Credit Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.





– Bank of America Energy Credit Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. June 23, 2021 – J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 12:10 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited time.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

Jeremy Kline, jkline@sm-energy.com, 303-863-4313

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301300272.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company