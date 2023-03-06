Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A041510   KR7041510009

SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.

(A041510)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
130100.00 KRW   +0.70%
05:57pKakao launches tender offer bid to acquire 35% stake in SM Entertainment
RE
03:30aHybe acquires further 0.98% stake in SM Entertainment through tender
RE
03/06SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. announced that it has received KRW 217.152 billion in funding from Kakao Corp.
CI
Kakao launches tender offer bid to acquire 35% stake in SM Entertainment

03/06/2023 | 05:57pm EST
SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Kakao Corp and its subsidiary Kakao Entertainment have tendered an offer to purchase up to a 35% stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment , according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The two companies seek to own half of the stake between each other in a decision that will strengthen the strategic partnership with SM, the regulatory filing said.

The announcement comes after HYBE, another K-pop label, acquired just a further 0.98% in SM through a tender offer last month despite initially seeking a 25% stake. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYBE CO., LTD. 2.35% 191800 End-of-day quote.10.55%
KAKAO CORP. 4.26% 63600 End-of-day quote.19.77%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX 1.12% 109.623 Real-time Quote.6.15%
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. 0.70% 130100 End-of-day quote.69.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 814 B 0,63 B 0,63 B
Net income 2022 86,0 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
Net cash 2022 486 B 0,37 B 0,37 B
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 3 066 B 2 363 M 2 363 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 80,1%
SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 130 100,00 KRW
Average target price 115 882,35 KRW
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Jun Tak Co-CEO, COO, Director & Head-Human Resources
Sung-Su Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Hyun Kim Head-Compliance Support
Chang-Hoon Chi Independent Director
Jun-Young Park Director & Head-Amusement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.69.62%2 341
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-2.55%42 155
HYBE CO., LTD.10.55%5 957
CLOUD MUSIC INC.19.16%2 495
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION13.13%1 972
BELIEVE18.93%1 173