Kakao launches tender offer bid to acquire 35% stake in SM Entertainment

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Kakao Corp and
its subsidiary Kakao Entertainment have tendered an offer to
purchase up to a 35% stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment
, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The two companies seek to own half of the stake between each
other in a decision that will strengthen the strategic
partnership with SM, the regulatory filing said.
The announcement comes after HYBE, another K-pop label,
acquired just a further 0.98% in SM through a tender offer last
month despite initially seeking a 25% stake.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim
Editing by Chris Reese)