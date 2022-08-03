Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Investments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   PHY806761029

SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(SM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
769.00 PHP   -1.41%
03:32aSM INVESTMENTS : 1H 2022 Earnings Briefing Presentation
PU
08/02SM Prime's Net Profit Jumps 21% in H1
MT
08/02SM INVESTMENTS : SMIC receives approval to acquire Philippine Geothermal Production Company (PGPC)
PU
SM Investments : 1H 2022 Earnings Briefing Presentation

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
1H 2022 Earnings Briefing

Aug 3, 2022

SMIC 1H 2022 Consolidated Results

  • Strong consumer spending momentum in Retail and Malls
  • Banks continued to drive earnings
  • Portfolio Investments contributed 6% of earnings

SM Investments

1H 2022

Chg

Revenues

238.5

23%

Earnings

25.5

27%

Assets

1,399.8

4%

Net Debt:Total Equity

39 : 61

Figures in PHP B except percentages

Portfolio

Investments

Retail 6%

20%

Net Income 48%

Mix

26%

Banking

Property

1

Banking - BDO

  • Sustained momentum driven by strong core business
  • CASA ratio at 85% on 11% growth in CASA deposits
  • NPL ratio improved and NPL coverage increased to 138%
  • Strong capital ratios maintained

BDO

1H 2022

Chg

Net Income

23.9

12%

Net Interest Inc.

69.4

8%

Other Income

34.3

15%

Loans

2,458.4

9%

Deposits

2,954.8

10%

NIM

4.0%

NPL

2.4%

CET 1

13.4%

CAR

14.5%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

2

Banking - China Bank

China Bank

1H 2022

Chg

Net Income

10.1

39%

Net Interest Inc.

22.0

16%

Other Income

3.2

-46%

Loans

655.0

14%

Deposits

945.3

14%

NIM

4.3%

NPL

2.3%

CET 1

14.8%

CAR

15.7%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

  • Growth driven by net interest income and core fee income growth, lower provisions
  • Above industry loan growth
  • NPL ratio improved 120bps and NPL coverage at 128%
  • Cost-to-incomeratio improved to 44% on efficiency enhancements and cost management
  • Strong capital ratios

3

Property

  • Strong domestic demand momentum
  • Philippine mall rental income up 80%
  • Cinemas, event ticket sales and other revenues up 349%
  • Residential revenues impacted by cancelations due to expiration of the Bayanihan Act impacting the industry
  • Offices improved 14%
  • Hotels and Convention centers revenues up 205%

SM Prime

1H 2022

Chg

Total Revenues

46.3

13%

Philippine Malls

20.6

92%

China Malls (in RMB B)

0.4

-3%

Residential

18.2

-25%

Other Businesses

4.5

49%

Reservation Sales

59.4

8%

Net Income

14.1

21%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SM Investments Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 476 B 8 563 M 8 563 M
Net income 2022 46 960 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2022 374 B 6 740 M 6 740 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 926 B 16 676 M 16 676 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 65 187
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Frederic Cuyegkeng DyBuncio President, CEO & Executive Director
Jose T. Sio Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Wilson H. Go Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wellington Palmero Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tomasa H. Lipana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-18.45%16 676
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD7.42%36 415
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-7.79%35 343
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.08%17 723
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-10.83%15 925
CARREFOUR2.20%12 174