SM Investments : 1H 2022 Earnings Briefing Presentation

1H 2022 Earnings Briefing
Aug 3, 2022
SMIC 1H 2022 Consolidated Results
SM Investments
1H 2022
Chg
Revenues
238.5
23%
Earnings
25.5
27%
Assets
1,399.8
4%
Net Debt:Total Equity
39 : 61
Figures in PHP B except percentages
Portfolio
Investments
Retail 6%
20%
Net Income 48%
Mix
26%
Banking
Property
1
Banking - BDO
BDO
Net Income
23.9
12%
Net Interest Inc.
69.4
8%
Other Income
34.3
15%
Loans
2,458.4
9%
Deposits
2,954.8
10%
NIM
4.0%
NPL
2.4%
CET 1
13.4%
CAR
14.5%
2
Banking - China Bank
China Bank
10.1
39%
22.0
16%
3.2
-46%
655.0
14%
945.3
4.3%
2.3%
14.8%
15.7%
3
SM Prime
Total Revenues
46.3
13%
Philippine Malls
20.6
92%
China Malls (in RMB B)
0.4
-3%
Residential
18.2
-25%
Other Businesses
4.5
49%
Reservation Sales
59.4
14.1
21%
4
