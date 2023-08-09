1H 2023 Earnings Briefing
August 9, 2023
SMIC 1H 2023 Consolidated Results
- Strong consumer sentiment on the back of a positive economic environment
- Conservative gearing and strong balance sheet maintained
- Portfolio investments contribute 10% of total earnings
Portfolio
Investments
SM Investments
1H 2023
Chg
Revenues
286.3
18%
Earnings
36.5
32%
Assets
1,507.8
2%
Net Debt:Total Equity
36 : 64
Figures in PHP B except percentages
10%
Retail
17%
Net Income 47%
Mix
26%Banking
Property
1
Banking - BDO
- Earnings momentum sustained
- 1H 2023 ROCE at 15.1%
- Improving asset quality
- NPL ratio stable
- NPL Cover at 174%
- Comfortable capital position
BDO
1H 2023
Chg
Net Income
35.2
47%
Net Interest Inc.
89.5
29%
Other Income
38.2
11%
Gross Loans
2,665.3
8%
Deposits
3,295.8
12%
NIM
4.65%
NPL Ratio
1.95%
CET 1
13.9%
CAR
15.0%
Figures in PHP B except percentages
2
Banking - China Bank
China Bank
1H 2023
Chg
Net Income
10.8
7%
Net Interest Inc.
25.5
16%
Other Income
1.7
-48%
Gross Loans
745.0
11%
Deposits
1,121.0
19%
NIM
4.23%
NPL Ratio
2.23%
CET 1
15.2%
CAR
16.1%
Figures in PHP B except percentages
- Growth driven by robust core business and maintained good asset quality ratios
- NPL at 2.2%
- NPL coverage at 122%
- Double digit ROE of 15.9%
- Cost-to-Incomeratio at 50.0% despite higher investments in technology and manpower
- Strong capital ratios
3
Retail
SM Retail
Revenue
Chg
NI
Chg
Total Retail
188.9
15%
8.4
21%
SM Store
48.2
27%
1.3
45%
Specialty
42.7
18%
3.4
29%
Food Group
110.3
10%
4.8
16%
Figures in PHP B except percentages
- Strong consumer demand boosted by macro environment improving inflation and record low unemployment
- Net income grew by 21% driven sales growth in Non-Food discretionary categories sales, both in SM Store and Specialty Stores
- Non-foodsales through other channels at 8.6%, led by Call-to-Deliver
4
