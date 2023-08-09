SM Investments Corporation is a Philippines-based company engaged in the property, retail, and financial services and other businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Property, Retail, Banking and Portfolio Investments. The Property segment is involved in mall, residential and commercial development and hotel and convention center operations. The mall segment develops, conducts, operates and maintains the business of modern commercial shopping centers and all businesses related thereto such as the conduct, operation and maintenance of shopping center spaces for rent, amusement centers and cinemas within the compound of the shopping centers. The Retail segment is engaged in the retail/wholesale trading of merchandise such as dry goods, wearing apparels, food and other merchandise. The Banking and Others segment primarily includes the operations of the Parent Company, which is engaged in asset management and capital investments as well as its associate companies.