1H 2023 Earnings Briefing

August 9, 2023

SMIC 1H 2023 Consolidated Results

  • Strong consumer sentiment on the back of a positive economic environment
  • Conservative gearing and strong balance sheet maintained
  • Portfolio investments contribute 10% of total earnings

Portfolio

Investments

SM Investments

1H 2023

Chg

Revenues

286.3

18%

Earnings

36.5

32%

Assets

1,507.8

2%

Net Debt:Total Equity

36 : 64

Figures in PHP B except percentages

10%

Retail

17%

Net Income 47%

Mix

26%Banking

Property

1

Banking - BDO

  • Earnings momentum sustained
  • 1H 2023 ROCE at 15.1%
  • Improving asset quality
    • NPL ratio stable
    • NPL Cover at 174%
  • Comfortable capital position

BDO

1H 2023

Chg

Net Income

35.2

47%

Net Interest Inc.

89.5

29%

Other Income

38.2

11%

Gross Loans

2,665.3

8%

Deposits

3,295.8

12%

NIM

4.65%

NPL Ratio

1.95%

CET 1

13.9%

CAR

15.0%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

2

Banking - China Bank

China Bank

1H 2023

Chg

Net Income

10.8

7%

Net Interest Inc.

25.5

16%

Other Income

1.7

-48%

Gross Loans

745.0

11%

Deposits

1,121.0

19%

NIM

4.23%

NPL Ratio

2.23%

CET 1

15.2%

CAR

16.1%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

  • Growth driven by robust core business and maintained good asset quality ratios
    • NPL at 2.2%
    • NPL coverage at 122%
  • Double digit ROE of 15.9%
  • Cost-to-Incomeratio at 50.0% despite higher investments in technology and manpower
  • Strong capital ratios

3

Retail

SM Retail

Revenue

Chg

NI

Chg

Total Retail

188.9

15%

8.4

21%

SM Store

48.2

27%

1.3

45%

Specialty

42.7

18%

3.4

29%

Food Group

110.3

10%

4.8

16%

Figures in PHP B except percentages

  • Strong consumer demand boosted by macro environment improving inflation and record low unemployment
  • Net income grew by 21% driven sales growth in Non-Food discretionary categories sales, both in SM Store and Specialty Stores
  • Non-foodsales through other channels at 8.6%, led by Call-to-Deliver

4

