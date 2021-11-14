Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Investments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   PHY806761029

SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(SM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 11/12
990 PHP   +1.12%
05:30pSM INVESTMENTS : Airspeed Group's Founder Wins at APEC Best Award 2021
PU
11/109M 2021 Earnings Briefing Presentation
PU
11/10SM Investments net income grows 79% to PHP27 billion in nine-month period
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Investments : Airspeed Group's Founder Wins at APEC Best Award 2021

11/14/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airspeed Founder and Chairwoman Rosemarie Rafael wins the APEC Best Award 2021 for Best in Business Sustainability in Tackling the Pandemic.

Airspeed Founder and Chairwoman Rosemarie Rafael continues to take end-to-end logistics to world-class levels. This comes after Ms. Rafael, who also spearheads Airspeed's digital arm-the Amazing Philippines Digital Economy Corporation (APDEC), was awarded at the APEC BEST Award 2021 for the category Best in Business Sustainability in Tackling the Pandemic.

In an online ceremony convened in Moscow, Russia,APEC cited APDEC as the paramount example of a female business driving Asia-Pacific economic and social recovery by assisting MSMEs, particularly women-led entities, navigate the new normal. Since 2016, APEC has given out the Business Efficiency and Success Target (BEST) Award which recognizes the most efficient projects of female entrepreneurship from different sectors, including digital economy, traditional entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurship, as well as management approach and solutions.

"When we are relentless with what we do, it gives us the strength to achieve, to survive, to overcome and to be strong. It is about building businesses that are sustainable and scalable; and building communities that are reachable and accessible that will eventually build lives which is what matters the most," Ms. Rafael said.

As the digital arm of Airspeed, the APDEC Team handles the brand building, business development and expansion of SpeedGifts, and the Kahanga-hangang Pilipinas advocacy program development and partnerships.

SpeedGifts is the online gifting platform of the Airspeed Group and will be the main platform to be used for selling. The SpeedGifts' platform features brands and products of MSMEs from different municipalities across the country that have gone through the Kahanga-hangang Pilipinas program. Kahanga-hangang Pilipinas (Amazing Philippines), on the other hand, is the advocacy program of the Airspeed Group led by APDEC Team. In partnership with DTI, LGUs, and other non-profit organizations like Galing Pook, the program aims to help entrepreneurs sell their products online through the SpeedGifts platform. APDEC's role is to conduct digital marketing training (and other needed learnings of the community) for MSMEs and make sure that these entrepreneurs will not be left behind in the country's economic growth.

Currently, APDEC is growing its list of MSME partners and government partners such as Negosyo Centers on LGUs to be able to assist the OFW market. These partnerships are managed from merchant portfolio building, business development, product curating, to brand building.

In establishing APDEC, Ms. Rafael aims to develop its overall customer experience while building programs and a brand for MSMEs - as an advocacy, to slowly digitize the local economy and empower women entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer

SM Investments Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
05:30pSM INVESTMENTS : Airspeed Group's Founder Wins at APEC Best Award 2021
PU
11/109M 2021 Earnings Briefing Presentation
PU
11/10SM Investments net income grows 79% to PHP27 billion in nine-month period
PU
11/10SM Prime 9M21 Net Income Up by 9%; Reservation Sales Increases by 14%
PU
11/10SM Prime supports the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures
PU
11/06SM Prime supports Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures
PU
11/04SM Supermalls hits 5 million COVID-19 jabs, opens more vax sites for minors
PU
11/03Retreat to CALM living in Santa Rosa
PU
11/02From the streets of Liliw, Laguna to Kultura
PU
11/02SM City Tarlac unveils grand Christmas village centerpiece
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 428 B 8 581 M 8 581 M
Net income 2021 33 408 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2021 352 B 7 059 M 7 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 1 192 B 23 944 M 23 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 65 187
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SM Investments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 990,00 PHP
Average target price 1 004,78 PHP
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Cuyegkeng DyBuncio President, CEO & Executive Director
Jose T. Sio Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Wilson H. Go Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wellington Palmero Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tomasa H. Lipana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-5.62%23 944
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED83.77%44 215
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.92%38 850
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.71%17 418
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.99.26%16 363
CARREFOUR14.90%14 144