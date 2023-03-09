SM Investments : FY 2022 Investor Presentation

To build an ecosystem of sustainable businesses that are catalysts for responsible development in the communities we serve.
What We Stand For
Entrepreneurship
Drive and
Teamwork
Enthusiasm
Our Mission
We will provide a consistently high standard of service to
our customers, look after the welfare of our employees
Integrity
Leadership
and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders, at all times upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and environmental stewardship in all our businesses.
3
About SM Investments
SM Investments is a leading Philippine conglomerate that is invested in market leading businesses in retail, banking and property. It also invests in ventures that can capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy
Strong Proxy for Philippine Recovery and Long Term Growth
Market leading consumer-centric businesses
Strong brand franchise
Extensive group synergies
Business Enabler
Partner of choice
Access to capital and SM's extensive network of businesses, customers, tenants and suppliers
Strong management commitment to partner success
Culture of Sustainability
Creates shared value for all our stakeholders with focus on material UN SDGs
Catalyst for responsible development in the communities we serve
Environmental responsibility and disaster resilience
Strong governance and prudent financial management
