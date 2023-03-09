Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Investments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   PHY806761029

SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(SM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
889.00 PHP   +1.02%
01:02aSm Investments : FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/02SM Investments' Income Soars 53% in 2022
MT
02/28SM Investments Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Investments : FY 2022 Investor Presentation

03/09/2023 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

March 2023

Table of Contents

03

We are SM

43

Annex

11

Recent Developments

44

About the Philippines

18

Our Businesses

45

SMIC 10-Year Performance

19

Retail

50

Our 2021 Integrated Report

23

Property

51

Contact Information

32

Banking

  1. Portfolio Investments
  1. Financials

2

We are SM

Our Vision

To build an ecosystem of sustainable businesses that are catalysts for responsible development in the communities we serve.

What We Stand For

Entrepreneurship

Drive and

Teamwork

Enthusiasm

Our Mission

We will provide a consistently high standard of service to

our customers, look after the welfare of our employees

Integrity

Leadership

and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders, at all times upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and environmental stewardship in all our businesses.

3

About SM Investments

SM Investments is a leading Philippine conglomerate that is invested in market leading businesses in retail, banking and property. It also invests in ventures that can capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy

Strong Proxy for Philippine Recovery and Long Term Growth

  • Market leading consumer-centric businesses
  • Strong brand franchise
  • Extensive group synergies

Business Enabler

  • Partner of choice
  • Access to capital and SM's extensive network of businesses, customers, tenants and suppliers
  • Strong management commitment to partner success

Culture of Sustainability

  • Creates shared value for all our stakeholders with focus on material UN SDGs
  • Catalyst for responsible development in the communities we serve
  • Environmental responsibility and disaster resilience
  • Strong governance and prudent financial management

4

Our Businesses

RetailProperty

77.3%

49.7%

SM Retail

SM Prime

Banking

45.3%

22.5%

BDO

China Bank

Portfolio Investments

26.6%

34.1%

Belle Corp

Atlas Mining

34.0%

95.0%

Neo Associates

Neo Subsidiaries

52.9%

51.0%

2GO Group

Airspeed

71.3%

74.1%

MyTown

Goldilocks

34.0%

100.0%

CityMall

PGPC

5

Disclaimer

SM Investments Corporation published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
01:02aSm Investments : FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/02SM Investments' Income Soars 53% in 2022
MT
02/28SM Investments Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/28Sm Investments : FY 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/28SM Investments Corporation (PSE:SM) made a tender offer ..
CI
02/27Sm Investments : grows net income by 53% in 2022 in strong post pandemic recovery
PU
02/23Sm Investments : 2GO delivers PHP312 million profitable turnaround in 2022
PU
02/21SM Prime's Net Profit Climbs 38% in 2022
MT
02/07Sm Investments : Group at the forefront of climate adaptation and resilience
PU
01/26Sm Investments : invests in growth through expansion to reach more communities
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 558 B 10 100 M 10 100 M
Net income 2023 76 175 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
Net Debt 2023 370 B 6 702 M 6 702 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 1 086 B 19 677 M 19 677 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 65 187
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SM Investments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 889,00 PHP
Average target price 1 094,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Cuyegkeng DyBuncio President, CEO & Executive Director
Jose T. Sio Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Wilson H. Go Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wellington Palmero Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tomasa H. Lipana Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.22%19 677
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.62%40 391
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.52%27 152
COLES GROUP LIMITED6.52%15 665
CARREFOUR16.05%13 976
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-2.53%12 995