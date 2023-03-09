SM Investments : FY 2022 Investor Presentation

About SM Investments

SM Investments is a leading Philippine conglomerate that is invested in market leading businesses in retail, banking and property. It also invests in ventures that can capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy

Strong Proxy for Philippine Recovery and Long Term Growth

Market leading consumer-centric businesses

consumer-centric businesses Strong brand franchise

Extensive group synergies

Business Enabler

Partner of choice

Access to capital and SM's extensive network of businesses, customers, tenants and suppliers

Strong management commitment to partner success

Culture of Sustainability