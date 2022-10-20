Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Investments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   PHY806761029

SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(SM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
799.00 PHP   +1.65%
10/20Sm Investments : Markets focuses on expansion to help more communities in the regions
PU
10/13Sm Investments : Foundation and Fast Retailing Foundation join hands to protect coastal villages
PU
10/13SM Prime to Open New Mall in Cavite, Philippines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Investments : Markets focuses on expansion to help more communities in the regions

10/20/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SM Supermarket opens in Tanza, Cavite.

SM Markets is focusing its strategic expansion to help more Filipinos in the regions.

SM Markets, the SM Group's umbrella brand for SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore, is adding seven more stores in Air Residences Makati, DECA Marilao, Tanza, EB Town Center in San Jose Del Monte, Sorsogon, Tuguegarao and Taytay all slated for the rest of the year. As of October 2022, SM Markets has a total store count of 330.

"We are targeting to fill the need for better food shopping in developing communities. The rising incomes outside the National Capital Region is definitely a welcome factor in terms of growth in the provinces," Jojo R. Tagbo, SM Supermarket President said.

"We continue to expand and maintain our optimism on growth. Regardless of economic circumstances, our approach has always been to have a breadth of offerings that fits all wallet sizes," Mr. Tagbo said.

SM Markets offers a wide selection of brands on its grocery shelves.

Consumer spending is also expected to get a boost from the holidays and ongoing face-to-face classes. Already, SM Markets has seen an improvement in sales for fresh products, snacks, beverages and other school-related commodities as of year to date.

"We are optimistic about the consistency of consumer spending. The return of face-to-face classes and the holiday season will push the business in the coming months," Mr. Tagbo added.

It is enhancing its assortment to better serve customers' evolving preferences to complement physical store expansion.

It continues to support MSMEs to boost the local economy by adding their products on the pasalubong (locally made) aisles on grocery shelves and prominently through its popular weekend markets to showcase their unique products.

Customer assistants are on hand to help customers in every SM Market store.

SM Markets expanded its imported offerings to include brands such as Coles from Australia, El Corte Ingles from Spain, adding to already existing brands, Iceland and Kirkland.

It introduced more options to the community to access essential products. It launched its online shopping platform accessible via shopsm.com/groceries, a natural complement to the business.

###

SM Markets is the food retailing arm of the SM Group, operating over 300 stores all over the Philippines. It serves as the mother brand of SM Supermarket, Savemore Market, and SM Hypermarket which answers every family's essential needs.

Disclaimer

SM Investments Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 03:58:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
10/20Sm Investments : Markets focuses on expansion to help more communities in the regions
PU
10/13Sm Investments : Foundation and Fast Retailing Foundation join hands to protect coastal vi..
PU
10/13SM Prime to Open New Mall in Cavite, Philippines
MT
10/04Sm Investments : and Fast Retailing Foundation Launch ‘Grow Trees Community' in Nasu..
PU
09/23Sm Investments : Costa Del Hamilo, Inc. and World Wild Fund for Nature Philippines Partner..
PU
09/14BSP Takes Part in Phil Economic Briefing in Singapore
AQ
09/09Sm Investments : 1H 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08/26SM Investments Boosts Airspeed Stake to 51% in $7 Million Deal
MT
08/25SM Investments Corporation (PSE:SM) completed the acquis..
CI
08/24SM Investments Corporation (PSE:SM) agreed to acquire 16..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 467 B 7 904 M 7 904 M
Net income 2022 48 434 M 820 M 820 M
Net Debt 2022 364 B 6 163 M 6 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 976 B 16 541 M 16 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 65 187
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SM Investments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 799,00 PHP
Average target price 1 044,44 PHP
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Cuyegkeng DyBuncio President, CEO & Executive Director
Jose T. Sio Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Wilson H. Go Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wellington Palmero Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tomasa H. Lipana Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.27%16 321
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.95%32 904
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-11.39%32 570
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.75%13 858
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-1.64%12 088
CARREFOUR-5.28%10 885